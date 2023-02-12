Sunday, February 12, 2023
     
Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot turns down Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi offer; Archana Gautam REACTS

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, filmmaker Rohit Shetty auditioned the contestants for Khatron Ke Khiladi. Shalin Bhanot won every single task and was offered to be the first confirmed contestant of the stunt-based reality show, but he denied.

Bigg Boss 16 is all set to witness an action-packed finale night with Top 5 contestants Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam competing for the Trophy. Ahead of this, filmmaker Rohit Shetty entered the house with a golden opportunity for the five finalists. He auditioned the contestants for the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Shalin Bhanot won every single task and was offered to be the first confirmed contestant of KKK. However, he turned the offer down. This not only surprised the housemates but his fans too. 

Shalin even confessed that he gave the audition for Rohit Shetty's films and not the show as he is scared of electric currents and reptiles a lot. Following this, Rohit Shetty asked him to first give a shot at the stunt-based reality show. However, he denied the offer. The contestants found Shalin’s behaviour towards the filmmaker a bit offensive which left them disappointed.

Just then, Archana Gautam called Shalim out for disrespecting the filmmaker. She taunted the actor, saying that if he wasn’t really interested in the offer than he shouldn’t have performed so well. Shiv Thakare, on the other hand, wishes to get an offer from Rohit Shetty as well. He says that it is his childhood dream to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Meanwhile, in the last stunt, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot competed against each other. Priyanka finished the task in 1 minute 30 seconds, whereas Shalin completed the stunt in 30 seconds. Rohit Shetty then announced Shalin Bhanot's name and declared him as the first contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. 

Later, while taking an exit from the show, Rohit mentioned that there won't be just one player from Bigg Boss 16 to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

