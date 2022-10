Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16 October 23 LIVE

Bigg Boss 16 October 23 LIVE: As Karan Johar takes over the show after Salman Khan has been ill with dengue the contestants are seen getting into a heated argument. Karan makes the contestants choose one from them whose heart needs cleansing. Clearly, Priyanka Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot are the clear targets. But Shalin is most hurt by Shiv Thakare taking his name, and discussing the same, and hence locks horns with each other.

