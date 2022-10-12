Bigg Boss 16 Oct 12 LIVE: Shalin Bhanot to confess love for Tina Datta?

Follow us on Image Source : COLORS TV Is something brewing between Shalin and Tina?

Bigg Boss 16 LIVE: It seems some love stories are brewing inside the house. In today's episode, the viewers are going to see some shocking confessions and fights among each other. In every season of Bigg Boss we have witnessed love birds emerging out of the show. So, audience be ready to witness some hot drama and masaledaar entertainment tonight.

In today's episode, Shalin will be seen confessing his feelings for his much-loved friend Tina Datta to Gautam Vig, to this Gautam will be seen teasing Shalin at the dinner table. It is also seen that even Gautam has feelings for Tina. Well let's see where these feelings will lead the contestants.

Latest Entertainment News