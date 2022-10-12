Wednesday, October 12, 2022
     
Bigg Boss 16 Oct 12 LIVE: Shalin Bhanot to confess love for Tina Datta?

Bigg Boss 16 LIVE: In today's episode audience is going to witness a lot more drama with shocking confessions and fights. Shalin Bhanot will be revealing his feelings for Tina Datta to Gautam. Let's see where this confession will lead.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: October 12, 2022 22:14 IST
Bigg Boss 16
Image Source : COLORS TV Is something brewing between Shalin and Tina?

Bigg Boss 16 LIVE: It seems some love stories are brewing inside the house. In today's episode, the viewers are going to see some shocking confessions and fights among each other. In every season of Bigg Boss we have witnessed love birds emerging out of the show. So, audience be ready to witness some hot drama and masaledaar entertainment tonight.

In today's episode, Shalin will be seen confessing his feelings for his much-loved friend Tina Datta to Gautam Vig, to this Gautam will be seen teasing Shalin at the dinner table. It is also seen that even Gautam has feelings for Tina. Well let's see where these feelings will lead the contestants. 

 

 

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 16 LIVE

  • Oct 12, 2022 10:09 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Contestants lauds for Abdu Rozik's new video song 'Chota Bhaijaan'

     Abdu Rozik's new video song 'Chota Bhaijaan' made the contestants groove along with him. Bigg Boss gives the housemates a task to create different videos on Abdu's song. There will be two teams of Nimrit and Priyanka and they have to perform along with Abdu.

  • Oct 12, 2022 10:03 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Bigg Boss scolds Gautam over captaincy task

    Bigg Boss scolds Gautam as he is seen little laid back in terms of distributing the Ration. Bigg Boss also asks him to keep a check on the contestants to sleep in their allotted bedrooms. Especially Tina and Shalin need to take care of this particular thing.

  • Oct 12, 2022 10:00 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Gautam Vig teases Shalin Bhanot

    Gautam Vig teases Shalin Bhanot as he sits close to Tina Datta. Shalin seems annoyed with his gesture and asks him to sit away from Tina.

  • Oct 12, 2022 9:57 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Abdu says 'YES'

    Abdu Rozik says Yes when Sajid counted

  • Oct 12, 2022 9:57 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Gautam and Nimrit conversation

    In Bigg Boss 16, every contestant is trying their best to leave their mark on the audience. 

