Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia becomes FIRST finalist; manages to keep her 'Ticket To Finale'

Bigg Boss 16 is inching closer to its final with one of them lifting the prestigious trophy. Ahead of this, the makers introduced yet another 'Ticket To Finale' task and gave housemates a chance to snatch TTF from Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Also, with TTF comes the captaincy. As soon as the task begin, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam teamed up and decided that they will not let the task reach its conclusion. However, Bigg Boss plays a twist and Nimrit's TTF remains with her.

TTF task

As per the task, contestants get an opportunity to control each other’s destinies with a task that involves a television cassette-remote setup. Bigg Boss decides which contestant will get a chance to eliminate whom from the captaincy by bombing him/her with remote control. Nimrit starts the task and bombs Priyanka's cassette and gets her out of the captaincy race, Sumbul pitches against Shalin, Shiv takes Archana's name, Shalin gives MC Stan's name and with this, Nimrit stays safe and doesn't lose her Ticket To Finale.

Next, towards the end of the task, when Nimrit, Shiv, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan's cassettes are left to be bombed on television, the 'friends' refuse to do it, and on the other hand, Priyanka and Archana too deny to do the same. As a result, Bigg Boss aborts the task, as planned by Archana and Priyanka, but with a twist. Bigg Boss keeps the Ticket To Finale with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwali and she becomes the first finalist of the season.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 16 is just 12 days away from the finale when host Salman Khan will be announcing the name of that contestant who will be lifting the trophy. As Nimrit has already secured a place in the finale she will be safe from this nomination. And fans are doing everything to ensure that their favourite contestant wins.

