Tuesday, October 04, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 16 Episode 3 LIVE: Sajid Khan-Shalin Bhanot argue over nominations
Live now

Bigg Boss 16 Episode 3 LIVE: Sajid Khan-Shalin Bhanot argue over nominations

Bigg Boss 16 Episode 3 LIVE: Sajid Khan argues with Shalin Bhanot over the latter's unfair behaviour during nominations.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: October 04, 2022 22:19 IST
Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot
Image Source : TWITTER/ LIVEFEED_BB Sajid Khan and Shalin Bhanot

Bigg Boss 16 Episode 3 LIVE: The latest episode of Salman Khan's hosted show is in its first week and the drama has already begun. Loaded with high voltage drama, today's episode sees a major argument between filmmaker Sajid Khan with actor Shalin Bhanot over nominations. Khan said that he is upset with Bhanot for nominating him in the first round of elimination. Later, Sajid confronting the actor about his behaviour, asks, "Kal mujhe nominate kara, aaj thumbs down kar raha hai. Kaun sa brother hai tu?" On the other hand, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is having a tough time managing the house the first captain. Check out the highlights of episode second here. 

 

 

 

Latest Entertainment News

Live updates :Bigg Boss 16 Episode 3 LIVE

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Oct 04, 2022 10:19 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Nirmit saves Manya from punishment

    Shiv consoled Manya Singh to do her own work and not focus on others. Manya shared that Shalin and Sumbul’s behaviour towards her is not good. Nirmit Kaur Ahluwalia saved Manya Singh from being punished by Bigg Boss. 

  • Oct 04, 2022 10:15 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Breakfast discussion

    Nimrit and Priyanka get into an argument over tea and breakfast. Contestants agreed to eat Soundarays's prepared upma after a huge discussion. Later, Nimrit was called in the confession room, where Bigg Boss asked Nimrit to replace Manya with Priyanka for household chores.

     

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Tv Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News
Navratri 2022

Top News

Latest News