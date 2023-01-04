Wednesday, January 04, 2023
     
Bigg Boss 16 January 4 LIVE: Sajid provokes MC Stan to slap Archana; Shiv-Abdu set friendship goals

Bigg Boss 16 January 4 LIVE: In Today's episode, it seems MC Stan is still not over from the fight he had with Archana. He keeps on ranting infront of Sajid and requests a voluntary exit. Stay tuned for the live updates.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Updated on: January 04, 2023 22:00 IST
Bigg Boss 16 January 4
Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16 January 4

Bigg Boss 16 January 4 LIVE: The big fight in the house between MC Stan and Archana turned nasty when they started bringing family and profession into it. When parents and the “fans” enter the fray, the situation only worsens. MC Stan appears to have lost his temper and kicks a chair in the kitchen before requesting a voluntary exit from the house. Sajid Khan doesn’t waste any time instigating him and tells him why he should take a voluntary exit rather he gives him the option of slapping Archana. This instigates him but Shiv Thakare tries to stop him. Lets see what happens next in today's episode.

