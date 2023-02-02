Thursday, February 02, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 16, Feb 2 LIVE: Housemates go to extremes for prize money; MC Stan breaks down
Live now

Bigg Boss 16, Feb 2 LIVE: Housemates go to extremes for prize money; MC Stan breaks down

Bigg Boss 16, Feb 2 LIVE: In today's episode, the task of retrieving prize money continues. Housemates go to great lengths to recover the money. For real-time updates, keep an eye on this space.

Akshat Sundrani Written By: Akshat Sundrani New Delhi Updated on: February 02, 2023 22:30 IST
Bigg Boss 16, Feb 2 LIVE: Housemates go to extremes
Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16, Feb 2 LIVE: Housemates go to extremes

Bigg Boss 16, Feb 2 LIVE: In today's episode, the torture task for reclaiming prize money continues. Housemates go to great measures to recover the prize money. Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and MC Stan confront Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Shalin Bhanot. The situation worsens as Archana takes out packets of turmeric powder and flings it at Nimrit, Stan, and Shiv. Bigg Boss gets compelled to abruptly stop the task as the tension approaches its peak. On the other side, when Shalin tells MC Stan that Shiv Thakare is more deserving of the trophy, he begins to tear up. MC Stan sobs inconsolably because he believes Shalin is trying to demotivate him. Keep an eye on this space for live updates. 

 

Related Stories
BB 16 Feb 1 HIGHLIGHTS: Priyanka, Shiv get to retrieve prize money; the controversial buzzer is back

BB 16 Feb 1 HIGHLIGHTS: Priyanka, Shiv get to retrieve prize money; the controversial buzzer is back

Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam tortures Nimrit Kaur; throws haldi powder in her eyes. Latter cries

Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam tortures Nimrit Kaur; throws haldi powder in her eyes. Latter cries

Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam's old audition clip selling flat to Ravi Kishan goes viral | Video

Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam's old audition clip selling flat to Ravi Kishan goes viral | Video

Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan loses his calm after Shalin Bhanot says Shiv deserves to win more

Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan loses his calm after Shalin Bhanot says Shiv deserves to win more

Latest Entertainment News

Live updates :Bigg Boss 16, Feb 2 LIVE

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Feb 02, 2023 10:30 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Archana is disappointed

    Archana is disappointed with Shalin and Priyanka's performance in the task. She believes Shalin assisted MC Stan, Nimrit, and Shiv.

  • Feb 02, 2023 10:26 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Bigg Boss stops task

    Bigg Boss pauses the prize money task in the middle and it's a draw between the two teams.

  • Feb 02, 2023 10:15 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Nimrit sobs uncontrollably

    As she bears the heat from Archana, Priyanka, and Shalin during the task, Nimrit sobs uncontrollably.

  • Feb 02, 2023 10:12 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Archana is in full power

    While performing the task, Archana uses all of her energy and goes above and beyond.

  • Feb 02, 2023 10:07 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    The torture task continues

    The torture task continues with Shiv, Nimrit and MC Stan on the buzzer. 

  • Feb 02, 2023 10:05 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Priyanka and Archana strategize

    After the rival took their containers, Priyanka and Archana plan their strategy for excelling in the task and decide they must move on to the next level.

  • Feb 02, 2023 10:01 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Nimrit takes away Archana's containers

    Nimrit snatches Archana's containers, which she was planning to utilise during the prize money task.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Tv Section

Top News

Related Tv News

Latest News