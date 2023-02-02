Bigg Boss 16, Feb 2 LIVE: Housemates go to extremes for prize money; MC Stan breaks down

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16, Feb 2 LIVE: Housemates go to extremes

Bigg Boss 16, Feb 2 LIVE: In today's episode, the torture task for reclaiming prize money continues. Housemates go to great measures to recover the prize money. Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and MC Stan confront Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Shalin Bhanot. The situation worsens as Archana takes out packets of turmeric powder and flings it at Nimrit, Stan, and Shiv. Bigg Boss gets compelled to abruptly stop the task as the tension approaches its peak. On the other side, when Shalin tells MC Stan that Shiv Thakare is more deserving of the trophy, he begins to tear up. MC Stan sobs inconsolably because he believes Shalin is trying to demotivate him. Keep an eye on this space for live updates.

Latest Entertainment News