Bigg Boss 16: Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen to participate together in show amid divorce talks? Couple shares update

Bigg Boss 16 is one of the most anticipated shows of the year. The Salman Khan hosted reality show will soon start streaming on television and ahead of it several names of celebraties who will be seen in the show have been surfacing online. Television actress Charu Asopa who has been making headoine due to her relationship with husband Rajeev Sen can also be a part of the show. Rajeev is also expected to join her inside the reality show. In a recent interview, both Charu and Rajeev said they’ve been offered the latest season of the show.

Charu revealed that she did not mind being seen with Rajeev on the show. Rajeev said the makers had 'only been keen' on him. Charu told ETimes, "Yes, I have been contacted by the makers for the upcoming season (of Bigg Boss) but I have no clue about Rajeev. Having said that, I don’t have any problem doing a show with him. Work is work."

On the other hand Rajeev said, "So far, they have only been keen on me. They never spoke about Charu… I have mixed reactions to Bigg Boss from my family and friends. So, let’s see how things work out. I am still thinking about the offer."

It is still not confirmed that the couple will be seen together in the show.

Charu and Rajeev got married on June 7, 2019. She gave birth to her first child, Ziana in November last year. Recently both of them confirmed that they have filed for divorce and there is no scope for reconciliation. Charu has also deleted all the pictures of the couple from her Instagram.

