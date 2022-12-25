Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik makes comeback; Shiv, Nimrit burst out of excitement

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@INCANDESCENTSA Abdu Rozik's still from Bigg Boss house

The Weekend Ka Vaar of 'Bigg Boss 16' will be full of fun and entertainment elements as Abdu Rozik, who left the show last week is going to make a comeback. Abdu's departure sent shockwaves to all his fans, but the Bigg Boss later revealed the reason for his elimination. The official page of Colors TV has released a promo showing Abdu's return and the same has gone viral on social media. In the short clip, the housemates are first seen involved in their routines when Abdu's voice is heard as the latter says the famous Salman Khan's dialogue, "Swagat nahi karoge humara?".

Watch the promo here:

Netizens couldn't stop themselves from expressing their happiness on Abdu's return as one Twitter user shared the clip and wrote, "Abdu is back, I am so happy right now, finally intezaar khatam hua" and another user tweeted, "Baby is back" with a crying and red heart emoji. The hashtag #Shibdu celebrating the friendship of Shiv and Abdu is also trending on the micro-blogging platform.

Even housemates jumped out of excitement as soon as they heard Abdu's voice. MC Stan, Sajid Khan, and other housemates are seen overwhelmed with joy and happiness seeing Abdu Rozik back in the house saw, and his friends Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are seen hugging him.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss revealed the reason of Abdu's exit from the show, he said, "As you know, we keep everything in this show very transparent. We have received a bizarre request from the management team of Abdu Rozik. They have told us that a renowned international company wants to create a game around Abdu and they need his live motion capturing. They call it a life-changing opportunity for Abdu and hence, he will have to leave the house as of now".

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10 pm. The weekend special episodes are hosted by Salman Khan. On weekends, the episodes begin at 9.00 pm. The show episodes also stream on Voot.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16 December 23 Highlights: Priyanka wins MyGlamm contest; earns Rs 25 lakh, ad with Shraddha Kapoor

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's parents are concerned after MC Stan's threat; write to makers

Latest Entertainment News