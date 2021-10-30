Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Katrina Kaif-Salman Khan reunite, Latter schools Shamita Shetty

Follow us on Image Source : COLORS TV Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Katrina Kaif-Salman Khan reunite, actress accuses him of arriving late on sets

Bigg Boss 15's Weekend Ka Vaar episode will have Katrina Kaif and filmmaker Rohit Shetty as special guests. They will join host Salman Khan on the stage and raise the entertainment level. Katrina and Rohit are promoting their upcoming film, Sooryavanshi. The actress, who looked gorgeous in a powder blue saree will be seen interrogating Salman as she accuses him of a few accusations. In the promo videos shared online, Katrina is heard telling the filmmaker that Salman always arrives on the sets late and the actor happily agrees to the same. He says 'qubool hai'.

Katrina complained of Salman Khan's tardiness and how he never follows the choreographed dance steps. Agreeing to this, Salman says, "Kabool hai yeh jurm mujhe!" He said he is willing to be punished. The actress then asks Salman Khan to sing a song for her and he sings 'Oh Mere Dil Ke chain' along with some funny dance moves which make everyone on the stage burst into laughter. Not just this, she also asked the star host to praise her for 30 seconds, looking straight into her eyes.

Apart from fun, Salman Khan will be seen schooling Shamita Shetty. The host accused Shamita, saying 'she wants all other contestants to behave the way she wants them to and wants everything in the Bigg Boss house to run as per her wish.' He calls Shamita and Tejasswi Prakash 'the two queens of the house.' "Yeh humare ghar mein do Raniyan (queens) hain, joh fermaan deti rehti hai, aur baaki lagbagh saare ladhke in dono ki ji hazuri karte rehte hain." To this, Shamita says 'I am born like this.'

Shamita refused to agree to Salman's claims and says "Let me tell you I do the most amount of work in the house. Really, this is annoying." Shamita's comment did not go down well with Salman, who replied, "Mujhe baat karna ka itna koi shauk nahi hai, mera bas chale to main pura episode silent me nikal du, aaun hi nahi (I have no need to speak. If i could, I'd spend the whole episode in silence and not come at all)."

