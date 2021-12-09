Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/UMAR RIAZ Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz's cousin Nomaan Ellahi rubbishes designer's allegations

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz was recently accused by Faizan Ansari for deliberately tagging a different label for the branded clothes he is wearing this season. While Umar has been showcasing his branded wardrobe, it is said that to deliberately defame the brand he had given credits to the different label which is illegal. Clarifying the same, Umar's cousin Nomaan called the allegation baseless and said the tagging and credits given are all in order and designers sourced for the doctor-turned-reality star are happy and satisfied. Also, the Riaz family is planning to take strict action against the designer for his false allegations.

"The designers sourced for Umar are all happy and their demands are satisfied too. The tagging and credits giving are all in order and this is an absolutely baseless allegation. It’s sad to see some people using someone’s name to grab headlines. The person involved should be ashamed to spoil Umar’s name for no reason," Nomaan told ETimes.

For the unversed, Mumbai resident Faizan Ansari has filed a case against Umar for tagging and giving wardrobe credits to the wrong brand. He was responsible for providing the branded clothes to Umar for Bigg Boss. All the branded clothes of Umar were supplied by Faizan Ansari.

Targeting Umar, Faizan Ansari stated that, he is a fraud person and a bully. He also added that he will definitely bring the real character of Umar in front of the people and let them know who exactly he is in reality. Ansari claimed that this incident showed 'there is some goofy secret behind Umar's so-called good personality.'

Not just this, Umar has been accused of mentally, emotionally torturing people till now. Faizan Ansari said Umar Riaz will have to give answers in court to all the wrong deeds he did with the people and illegally tagging a wrong brand.