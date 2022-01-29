Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant locks lips with husband Ritesh as they gear up for grand finale | WATCH

Bigg Boss 15 is finally going to witness its grand finale this weekend. It will be starry night as several celebrities will join host Salman Khan. Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shehnaaz Gill, Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia, Gautam Gulati and Gauahar Khan are few names who will be seen at the grand event. To add more fun and entertainment to the show former contestant Rakhi Sawant will be gracing the show along with her husband Ritesh.

On Saturday (January 29), Rakhi and Ritesh were snapped on the sets of Bigg Boss 15. They both were dressed in matching outfits as they will be performing on the show's finale. The couple posed for the paparazzi and Rakhi kissed Ritesh. She also called him 'Bollywood's Rajinikanth.' Check out a video here:

Previously during an interaction with the paparazzi, Rakhi was seen telling Ritesh that he will need to make six-pack abs like Umar Riaz while he is in India. Ritesh smiled and agreed with her.

Also read: Rakhi Sawant steps out with husband Ritesh, tells him 'Umar Riaz jaise six packs chahiye' | WATCH

For those unversed, Rakhi has been very frequently seen entering Bigg Boss house in various seasons. However, in this season, she entered as the wild card contestant with her husband Ritesh. The two made quite a few headlines when reports of him being already married started doing rounds on social media. Rakhi had confessed in the show that they are not legally married and just took pheras in a hotel room. Meanwhile, Ritesh had said in an interview that he is already seeking a divorce from his first wife.

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant admits being legally unmarried, asks Ritesh for 'marriage certificate'