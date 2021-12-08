Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant-Ritesh's marriage real or fake? Actress claims to have attended virtual ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : COLORS Rakhi Sawant, Ritesh

Many 'Bigg Boss' fans posted on social media that Rakhi Sawant has falsely introduced a cameraman of the reality show as her husband. Not just fans on social media, but housemates think alike. Abhijit Bichukale, who entered the show as a wild card contestant days after Rakhi said that her husband Ritesh is "hired". However, Rakhi's friend and 'Bigg Boss 7' contestant Sofia Hayat has come out in her support.

"I feel sad that people make rumours and statements about someone without checking any facts, which is completely unacceptable and wrong. I have been to Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh's marriage virtually and it happened for real. Rakhi is my friend and she has shared with me also and now on the show also, that she was in trouble when Ritesh came to her life and worked miracles. I stand with them," IANS quoted Sofia as saying.

Sofia, who is known for 'Welcome – Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki', 'Comedy Nights Bachao' and 'Superdude', later also said that Ritesh is an NRI who came to India only for Rakhi as she wanted him on the show. "Ritesh is a kind-hearted man. Rakhi is not after his money. She married for love. I love them both. I gave them my blessings for their relationship. He is an NRI, but again who cares about all of that when they are in love. Can we celebrate the love that they have. Love is beautiful. I request you not to judge anything unless we know the truth."

Meanwhile, Rakhi got into an ugly spat with abhijit in regards to the same. Being questioned about her marital status, infuriates Rakhi and she clarifies saying, "I have taken seven vows with him and he is not hired." In fact, Ritesh also intervenes and tells Abhijit that you are saying all this because it is in your mind.

Abhijit says that this is what the host Salman Khan also said and Rakhi replies 'No, Salman never said this ever that I have hired my husband." She adds: "Tu bhade ka tattu hai" (you are a hired pony).

The war of words doesn't stop here and Rakhi holds Abhijit's hair and says: "You have hired your wife." Abhijit says: "Have you gone crazy." Later both went physical and other housemates came to stop them.

