Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORS Bigg Boss 15 Promo: Salman Khan, Asim, Umar Riaz engage in fun bantar on premier night

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 is all set to premiere on your small screens on October 2. The controversial reality show will witness celebrities from different walks of life entering the 'jungle theme' house. Amidst a lot of buzzing around the contestant's names to enter this season, its ex-Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz who has become the talk of the town. In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan is seen having a fun banter with Umar and Asim Riaz.

As Salman Khan introduces contestants for this season, he says "aapko pta hai ye kon hai? .... ke bhai hain." For the unversed, Umar Riaz is a doctor and he wants to be an actor. His name was announced during the launch event of 'Bigg Boss 15' in Nagpur as a confirmed contestant. Bigg Boss 15 Contestant Tejasswi Prakash: All you need to about engineer-turned-actress

In the video, Salman Khan pulls Asim's leg as he talks about Umar. The superstar asks Asim about Umar's weakness which will stop him from moving ahead in the 'Bigg Boss' house. Responding to which, Asim replied: "He has fire, sir. See he is a human being and so he has emotions and anger also. He was getting nervous and I told him this is a game of action and reaction." Salman begins teasing him, just like he used to do when Asim Riaz was on Bigg Boss 13. Asim and Umar started laughing out loud as Salman mimics Asim. Bigg Boss 15: Who is Umar Riaz? Know age, girlfriend, profession and more about Asim Riaz's brother

Watch the video here:

Before entering the reality show tomorrow, Umar Riaz shared a video for his fans asking them to support him as he is going to enter the house.

He said: "So guys, today I'll be entering the 'Bigg Boss' house. Wish me luck and you have been supporting me all this while. I see your love in dms and comments. Stay with me in this journey and let's walk this ladder of success together as a team. Thank you."