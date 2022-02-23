Bigg Boss 15's Pratik Sehajpal on being compared to Sidharth Shukla by paps: No one can replace him

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ITS_PRATIKOLOGY2/SIDHARTH SHUKLA Pratik Sehajpal and late actor Sidharth Shukla

After Tejasswi Prakash won 'Bigg Boss 15, social media was abuzz with speculations that she was a 'fixed winner' of the reality show. A number of Internet users came in support of Pratik Sehajpal, who finished as the runner up, saying he's the real winner. Now, as Pratik was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with Akasa Singh, a photographer compared him to Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. He said, "Bigg Boss ke agar dusre Sidharth Shukla hai toh woh hai Pratik bhai. (If there is a second Sidharth Shukla of Bigg Boss, then it Pratik)

To this, the actor joined hands and replied, "Unke jaise koi nahi bann sakta. Wo ek hi hai aur ek hi rahenge. Aur wo hi rahenge hamesha (There was only one Sidharth Shukla and no one can replace him. He will live forever)." Meanwhile, Pratik Sehajpal and Akasa Singh were snapped early on February 23 as they leave to shoot for a music video.

Sidharth Shukla emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13, in 2019. His sudden demise was a heartbreaking moment for everyone. The actor had died of a heart attack at the age of 40. He last appeared on reality shows 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3' with Shehnaaz Gill. The late star rose to fame with the hit TV shows 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak'.

After being declared the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 15, Pratik Sehajpal has shot for two music videos set for release this month. They are titled Naina Mere and Rang Soneya. Pratik and television personality Niti Taylor came together for the music video titled 'Naina Mere'. Sharing the poster, Pratik wrote, "HERE GOES ANOTHER ONE!!! Love is when you look into someone's eyes and see everything you need. #NainaMere, releasing on 25th February exclusively on @indiemusiclabel."