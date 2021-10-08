Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal in trouble for unscrewing bathroom lock when Vidhi Pandya is bathing

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRATIK SEHAJPAL Pratik Sehajpal

'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Pratik Sehajpal found himself in trouble after he unscrewed the bathroom lock from outside while his co-contestant Vidhi Pandya was having a shower. In the preview promo of the next episode, Pratik is seen breaking the latch of the washroom door of the garden area while Vidhi was inside. She comes out and was seen complaining to Karan Kundrra and Jay Bhanushali and others.

As she goes to confront Pratik, he tries to justify his actions and said that he did not have wrong intentions. Fellow contestant Karan confronted Pratik about what he did to the bathroom door while Vidhi was inside. Another argument breaks out where everyone is against Pratik and Nishant Bhatt. The Junglewasi's agree that Pratik does not have wrong intentions, but the timing he did it was wrong. Pratik is then heard saying that he will hit someone and walk out of the show if his intentions are proven to be wrong.

This is not the first time that Pratik has had a showdown with the housemates in Bigg Boss 15. Recently, Pratik Sehajpal got into a nasty fight with Jay Bhanushali. Their rift widened and their spat only increased with time. So much so that as their bickering got worse, Jay and Pratik pushed each other, breaking the glass divider. They nearly come to blows, with everyone stopping them just in the nick of time! With unending mocks and taunts, Pratik grabbed Jay his collar. Soon after housemates intervened to calm them down.

Jay and Pratik's fight prompts Bigg Boss to nominate each member of the house for elimination. The decision infuriates the contestants and they get divided into opposing sides.

Taking Jay's side, Vishal Kotian asks Bigg Boss why no action was taken against Pratik when he got physically violent with Jay. He urges him to be fair in his judgment and nominate only him for elimination.

Umar Riaz also reacts and says how all of are getting nominated when Pratik is the one breaking things. He goes on to say that even the rest of the contestants can follow the example of Pratik, whom he calls a loser.

('Bigg Boss 15' airs from Monday to Friday at 10:30 p.m. and on Saturday-Sunday at 9:30 p.m. on COLORS.)