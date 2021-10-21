Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHA BHASIN,VARUN SOOD Bigg Boss 15: Neha Bhasin, Varun Sood and others react to Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal's physical brawl

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 15 has been quite intense as it witnessed some unexpected twists and turns. A physical brawl was triggered between two contestants Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra during the task, which has become a point of discussion among the celebrities. On one hand, Bigg Boss OTT contestant Neha Bhasin lashed out at Karan Kundrra for pinning down Pratik Sehajpal.

She expressed her disappointment towards the makers and appealed that they should be fair towards every contestant. Neha took to Twitter and wrote, "Dear @BiggBoss violence is NOT OK.You have the footage and it really looks like #KaranKundra has intentionally grabbed #pratiksehajpal and pinned him down violently. Zeeshan was thrown out in front of me for 10 percent of this. Please be fair set a right example @Colorstv."

In another tweet, Neha extended support to Pratik Sehajapal and questioned why no one stopped Karan and Jay Bhanushali while they went into a physical fight with Pratik. She tweeted, "In Bigg Boss OTT we were severely against any physical violence I am so saddened to see no one stopping #KaranKundrra or #JayBhanushali from man handling #pratiksehajpal. Yeh toh basic insaniyat hai.I mean they aren't really junglees in a jungle. Very very dissappointed @BiggBoss."

On the other hand, Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal's boyfriend Varun Sood called out Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal when they got into a nasty fight. He showed his support to Karan Kundrra and tweeted, "Just saw a clip where @kkundrra inned down pratik. Now im addressing this to the people who said “task main sab chalta hai” when pratik and neha pinned down @Divyakitweet #KaranIsTheBoss."

Later, Varun also shared an image from a wrestling match and wrote, "Chalo goodnight guys."

This year's Bigg Boss premiered on October 2 and in a span of just a few days it witnessed some of the ugliest arguments and fights. There have been some nastiest brawls in the house and it has not just been limited to the war of words but some contestants like Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajapl have got into physical fights too.

The latest fight between Karan and Pratik has left the internet divided. Former Bigg Boss contestant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee tweeted, "Seriously yaa..Whats wrong with them god knows. @BiggBoss is waiting phirse koi health issues se evict hojaye yaa hardi pasli toot jaaye. Pleading faceExploding headSaw a clip of #kundra & #Pratik is soo bad. Kya hogaya hai #kk ko."

For the unversed, Karan and Pratik have known each other for a while. The two were a part of the 'Love School' show, in which Karan was Pratik's mentor.