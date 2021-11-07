Sunday, November 07, 2021
     
Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates: Double eviction on Weekend Ka Vaar; Shamita Shetty annoys Salman Khan, Ekta Kapoor

Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Updates | After Miesha Iyer's elimination, Salman Khan announced double eviction this week. With special guests -- Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Chandna-- stirring equations inside the BB House, it will be interesting to see who gets evicted.

New Delhi Updated on: November 07, 2021 21:50 IST
Stills from Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar
Stills from Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Updates | Last night’s episode shook all with Miesha Iyer's elimination. However, host Salman Khan announced that one more contestant is about to get eliminated with her from the Bigg Boss house. The unexpected double eviction leaves everyone in shock as they wonder who will take the fall. Also, Ekta Kapoor will enter the house with Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Chandna. Tension builds up in no time as Nishant removes the ‘Dosti ka Mukhauta’ from Karan. On the other hand, Umar points out that Shamita is unfair with her judgement to which the latter defends herself with a vague response. Ekta gets annoyed with her comeback and grills her for the same.

A big fight triggers between Jay Bhanushali and Vishal Kotian. Salman Khan will also question the relationship between Shamita and Vishal. Shamita replies that she keeps getting negative feedback about him from everyone. Hence she is very confused about what to make of her friendship with Vishal. Vishal gets upset with it. Stay tuned to this space for Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Updates!

 

 

  • Nov 07, 2021 9:50 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Salman Khan welcomes Ekta Kapoor.

  • Nov 07, 2021 9:49 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Tejasswi clarifies her relationship with Karan

    Once again, Tejasswi speaks to Neha and says that she doesn't want people to assume things about her. She says Karan is not her boyfriend and she is not interested in aggravating any sort of catfight. It's boring for her.

  • Nov 07, 2021 9:45 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Shamita is not convinced that Vishal is using her

    Shamita opens up to Raqesh and says she doesn't feel Vishal is playing with her and she feels he is good to her. The actress also speaks to Vishal and says she is getting influenced by whatever people are telling her and that is why she is questioning her instincts. But at the core, she wants to believe that he wouldn't do anything bad to her.

  • Nov 07, 2021 9:41 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Afsana, Simba and Umar agree that Ieshaan doesn't deserve to stay in the game.

  • Nov 07, 2021 9:38 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Rajiv and Nishant are the pair next in line. Nishant and Rajiv feel Simba and Umar are opening up, whereas Afsana is not putting up a fight. 

  • Nov 07, 2021 9:36 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    The next group called are Jay Bhanushali, Karan Kundrra and Vishal Kotian. While Vishal doesn't want to take any names and break both the plates, Jay and Karan feel Tejasswi and Shamita, respectively, should leave. 

  • Nov 07, 2021 9:34 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    The contestants are also asked to decide the ‘Sitare’ of the ‘BIGG BOSS’ house! The contestants are called in groups and have to decide this with ‘apsi sehmati’ which begins all kinds of discussions among them. The first pair is Shamita and Tejasswi. They couldn't decide and hence they are to break both the plates of Karan and Vishal.

  • Nov 07, 2021 9:30 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Will Nishant leave BB torphy for Pratik

    Salman Khan asks Raqesh Bapat's question. He asks if Nishant will give up his trophy for Pratik Sehajpal. Very clear about his decision, Nishant says, they are good friends but he wouldn't give the winning title. When the same was asked to Shamita and Raqesh, the latter agreed to sacrifice the title, whereas, the actress says she will not give up the BB trophy. 

  • Nov 07, 2021 9:23 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Neha asks why Tejasswi doesn't like Shamita-Karan's bond

    Neha Bhasin asks if Tejasswi Prakash has a problem with Shamita Shetty and Karan Kundrra's bond. Hearing this, Tejasswi says she is tired of this question and she doesn't have a problem with Shamita and Karan's interaction. 

  • Nov 07, 2021 9:09 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Salman questions Vishal-Shamita's relationship

    On behalf of Raqesh Bapat, Salman Khan questions the Anna-Akka relationship of Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian. Shamita replies that she keeps getting negative feedback about him from everyone. Hence she is very confused on what to make of her friendship with Vishal. Vishal, on the other hand, gets upset that his Akka has questioned their bond. 

  • Nov 07, 2021 9:04 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Ieshaan says he's heartbroken after Mieya's exit. Hearing him Salman tells him that Bigg Boss is not about romance and it doesn't work like that. They have to perform in order to to stay in the game.

  • Nov 07, 2021 9:02 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Salman Khan enters the show and assures that will be double eviction this week. He says after Miesha Iyer, one of the nominated contestants will leave the show today. The nominated contestants are, Ieshaan Sehgal, Nishant Bhat, Umar Riaz and Simba Nagpal.

  • Nov 07, 2021 8:57 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    After Miesha Iyer's elimination, Salman Khan announced double eviction this week. With special guests -- Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Chandna-- stirring equations inside the BB House, it will be interesting to see who gets evicted.

