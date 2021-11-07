Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates: Double eviction on Weekend Ka Vaar; Shamita Shetty annoys Salman Khan, Ekta Kapoor

Follow us on Image Source : COLORS Stills from Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Updates | Last night’s episode shook all with Miesha Iyer's elimination. However, host Salman Khan announced that one more contestant is about to get eliminated with her from the Bigg Boss house. The unexpected double eviction leaves everyone in shock as they wonder who will take the fall. Also, Ekta Kapoor will enter the house with Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Chandna. Tension builds up in no time as Nishant removes the ‘Dosti ka Mukhauta’ from Karan. On the other hand, Umar points out that Shamita is unfair with her judgement to which the latter defends herself with a vague response. Ekta gets annoyed with her comeback and grills her for the same.

A big fight triggers between Jay Bhanushali and Vishal Kotian. Salman Khan will also question the relationship between Shamita and Vishal. Shamita replies that she keeps getting negative feedback about him from everyone. Hence she is very confused about what to make of her friendship with Vishal. Vishal gets upset with it. Stay tuned to this space for Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Updates!