The drama will increase manifold in today's episode. The VIP contestants, Karan, Tejasswi, Vishal, Nishant and Umar will give points to the remaining contestants as per their performance. After Rajiv Adatia gets the least, Neha Bhasin says that he should spit in their food. Neha Bhasin and Tejasswi Prakash will also be seen at loggerheads on the share of food. She also calls Teja brainless. Check out today's episode live updates here.