Monday, November 08, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates: Shamita Shetty, Afsana Khan's indiscipline leads to severe punishment
Live now

Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates: Shamita Shetty, Afsana Khan's indiscipline leads to severe punishment

Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates: BB 15 saw some high-voltage drama today. Bigg Boss punished everyone because Shamita Shetty and Afsana Khan failed to follow rules. It turned everyone against them leading to a major change in equations.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 08, 2021 22:57 IST
Afsana Khan, Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty
Image Source : COLORS

Afsana Khan, Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty

Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates | The drama doesn't end in the house of Bigg Boss. We all know broken rules lead to the harshest consequences and the same happened. Seeing Afsana and Shamita not follow the protocols of the house, the housemates are severely punished this week and will not receive groceries. Hearing the news, Jay Bhanushali shouted at Shamita and Afsana. Shamita walked off abruptly while Afsana turned violent and started throwing things in a fit of rage!

Also, Vishal Kotian accuses Jay of holding a grudge against him which leads to an argument between them. Jay mentions that no one likes Vishal, not even the celebrities who come as guests. A furious Vishal says that Jay has no story and that he's not even worthy of being an enemy. Catch all the drama of BB 15 here with Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updated!

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 15 November 8 LIVE

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Nov 08, 2021 10:57 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    The next one to call out offenders is Jay Bhanushali. He names Shamita, Tejasswi and Nishant for speaking in English and Marathi. 

  • Nov 08, 2021 10:54 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Shamita is called first. She names Afsana and Simba for sleeping after the morning alarm and Rajiv for speaking in English.

  • Nov 08, 2021 10:49 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Bigg Boss punishes all

    As housemates continue to break rules, Bigg Boss punishes all and takes away all their groceries. Calling out everybody, Bigg Boss asks everybody to name three people who have broken rules. 

  • Nov 08, 2021 10:35 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Karan tries to make alliance with Nishant

    Karan Kundrra was seen making an alliance with Nishant. He asks him to stay on his side. Nishant tries to explain to him that befriending him means he has to support Pratik as well. 

  • Nov 08, 2021 10:23 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Tejasswi feels she and Karan are growing apart

    Late night, after the lights went out, Tejasswi is seen talking to Karan. She tells him that whenever she decides to understand him, things get worse between them and things fall apart. While Karan disagrees and says he wants her to believe that he cares for her. He says things are easy to talk about with Shamita because there are no expectations and he doesn't want to impress her. Karan asks her not to doubt his intentions towards her,

  • Nov 08, 2021 10:21 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Raqesh's relationship advice to Karan

    Raqesh advises Karan to speak to Tejasswi and put across his point. He tells him that he needs to make things clear between them and understand her point as well. He advises him not to ignore things and be mindful of what he wants from her.

  • Nov 08, 2021 10:19 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Jay asks Shamita to talk to Vishal

    Jay and Shamita are seen discussing that Vishal should be on their side to make a majority. He asks her to be good to him and make a good equation with him. Shamita asks him to sort things out too.

  • Nov 08, 2021 10:15 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Karan-Tejasswi open to each other

    Tejaswwi says she's disappointed in Karan Kundrra. She tells him that she is not his girlfriend and she doesn't need to know every little thing about him. Karan tells Tejasswi that he didn't want her to know about his feelings and he didn't want to embarrass her. Tejasswi says she's keeping a distance to maintain her sanity and she feels alone.

  • Nov 08, 2021 10:09 PM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    After Weekend Ka Vaar, Vishal Kotian is upset with Jay Bhanushali. Vishal Kotian accuses Jay Bhanushali of holding a grudge against him which leads to an argument between them.

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News