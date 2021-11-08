Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates: Shamita Shetty, Afsana Khan's indiscipline leads to severe punishment

Follow us on Image Source : COLORS Afsana Khan, Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty

Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updates | The drama doesn't end in the house of Bigg Boss. We all know broken rules lead to the harshest consequences and the same happened. Seeing Afsana and Shamita not follow the protocols of the house, the housemates are severely punished this week and will not receive groceries. Hearing the news, Jay Bhanushali shouted at Shamita and Afsana. Shamita walked off abruptly while Afsana turned violent and started throwing things in a fit of rage!

Also, Vishal Kotian accuses Jay of holding a grudge against him which leads to an argument between them. Jay mentions that no one likes Vishal, not even the celebrities who come as guests. A furious Vishal says that Jay has no story and that he's not even worthy of being an enemy. Catch all the drama of BB 15 here with Bigg Boss 15 LIVE Updated!