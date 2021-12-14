Follow us on Image Source : COLORS TV Bigg Boss 15 live: Karan Kundrra smashes glass after ugly fight with Tejasswi Prakash

Today's episode of Bigg Boss 15 will be witnessing Karan Kundraa and Tejasswi Prakash getting into an ugly fight with Karan angrily smashing a glass. Wild card contestant Rashami Desai tells Karan that his girlfriend Tejasswi has some problem with her and she is being insecure and it is difficult for Rashami to handle it. Later, Tejasswi and Rashami have a heated conversation. Tejasswi gets furious at Rashami as she continues to talk. This infuriates Tejasswi and she shouts at her. Karan intervenes and asks Tejassi to stay calm.