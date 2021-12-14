Bigg Boss 15 live: Karan Kundrra smashes glass after ugly fight with Tejasswi Prakash

Tuesday, December 14, 2021
     
Today's episode of Bigg Boss 15 will be witnessing Karan Kundraa and Tejasswi Prakash getting into an ugly fight with Karan angrily smashing a glass. Their strained relationship will get affected a lot more when wild card Rashami Desai will intervene and tell Karan that his girlfriend is insecure.

New Delhi Updated on: December 14, 2021 22:39 IST
Today's episode of Bigg Boss 15 will be witnessing Karan Kundraa and Tejasswi Prakash getting into an ugly fight with Karan angrily smashing a glass. Wild card contestant Rashami Desai tells Karan that his girlfriend Tejasswi has some problem with her and she is being insecure and it is difficult for Rashami to handle it. Later, Tejasswi and Rashami have a heated conversation. Tejasswi gets furious at Rashami as she continues to talk. This infuriates Tejasswi and she shouts at her. Karan intervenes and asks Tejassi to stay calm.

 

  • Dec 14, 2021 10:36 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Ticket To Finale task 'Space Race' begins

    The Ticket To Finale task space race begins in the house. In the task the housemates will get the chance to make it to the finale week. 

  • Dec 14, 2021 10:32 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Tejasswi tells Rashami that Karan makes her feel secure

    Tejasswi tells Rashami that Karan makes her feel secure and she doe not feel insecure when she talks to Karan. Rashami urges her not to involve the third person during their fights. 

  • Dec 14, 2021 10:30 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Karan tells Tejasswi that Rashami is clear about her game

    Karan tells Tejasswi that Rashami is clear about her relationships in the game and in private. He tells that Rashami always comes between Nishant and him. She is trying to make Umar's relation with everyone else better. 

  • Dec 14, 2021 10:26 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Karan hugs Tejasswi and asks her to start behaving like his girlfriend

    Karan hugs Tejasswi and says that he expects her to not treat him like she treats others. He says that she should behave like his girlfriend. Tejasswi replies that he has not even asked her out. 

  • Dec 14, 2021 10:22 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Devoleena says Karan and Tejasswi's relation will turn 'toxic'

    Devoleena tells Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh that if Karan will continue to behave like this then his relationship with Tejasswi will turn 'toxic.'

  • Dec 14, 2021 10:18 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Karan smashes glass after ugly fight with Tejasswi

     Karan asks Tejasswi if she has any manners to talk to him. "There is some proper way to talk and I am not here to listen to all this useless talk" as he throws a glass in anger, adding: "Is it a way to talk to me?" He later smashes the glass on the table. 

     

  • Dec 14, 2021 10:18 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Tejasswi breaks down

    Karan walks away from Tejasswi as she shouts at him and asks her if she has any manners to talk to him. Tejasswi breaks down after Karan walks away. She says that no one let her talk. 

  • Dec 14, 2021 10:16 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Tejasswi gets furious at Rashami

    Tejasswi and Rashami have a heated conversation. Tejasswi gets furious at Rashami as she continues to talk. This infuriates Tejasswi and she shouts at her. Karan intervenes and asks Tejassi to stay calm. On this, Tejasswi replies, "The more you ask me to calm down, the more I will shout."

  • Dec 14, 2021 10:14 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Rashami Desai, Tejasswi Prakash at loggerheads

    Rashami Desai and Tejasswi Prakash are seen getting into an argument. Rashami says that the way Teja is talking is no friendship. She does not find it a friendship but it is a convenience. She says that she did not like why Teja went to Rakhi to clarify.

  • Dec 14, 2021 10:09 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Rashami Desai tells Karan that his girlfriend Tejasswi has some problem with her

    Wild card contestant Rashami Desai tells Karan that his girlfriend Tejasswi has some problem with her and she is being insecure and it is difficult for Rashami to handle it. Karan replies to Rashami, saying: "I don't appreciate what she said."

