Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: First 'Weekend Ka Vaar' with Salman Khan to bring some serious 'sankat' for contestants

Finally, this season's first 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode is here. It's time to go back and recall the drama, shouting matches and plotting, and review the contestants' behaviour, from the very first week as the dashing host Salman Khan will discuss the 'Muddas' in tonight's 'Weekend Ka Vaar'. It appears to bring in some serious sankat for both 'Gharwasis' and 'Junglewasis'. The action begins when the tiger of the Bigg Boss jungle, Salman Khan meets the contestants through TV. In today's episode, Salman introduces the Akhada of 'Dangal', as the tradition goes in every season where two contestants will be sent to battle in the 'Akhada'. The first round is a verbal duel where they debate why they are better than the other to continue their journey in the Bigg Boss house; the second round is three bouts of physical wrestling. Vidhi and Donal are the first housemates to go and take the verbal spat. The two of them give a tough fight, with their dangal appearing to continue even further, as the two end into a heated argument.