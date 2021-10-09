Saturday, October 09, 2021
     
Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: First 'Weekend Ka Vaar' with Salman Khan to bring some serious 'sankat' for contestants

Bigg Boss 15 'Weekend Ka Vaar': In today's episode, Salman Khan introduces the Akhada of 'Dangal.' The first round is a verbal duel where the contestants debate why they are better than the other to continue their journey in the Bigg Boss house. Vidhi and Donal are the first housemates to go and take the verbal spat.

New Delhi Updated on: October 09, 2021 23:06 IST
Finally, this season's first 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode is here. It's time to go back and recall the drama, shouting matches and plotting, and review the contestants' behaviour, from the very first week as the dashing host Salman Khan will discuss the 'Muddas' in tonight's 'Weekend Ka Vaar'. It appears to bring in some serious sankat for both 'Gharwasis' and 'Junglewasis'. The action begins when the tiger of the Bigg Boss jungle, Salman Khan meets the contestants through TV. In today's episode, Salman introduces the Akhada of 'Dangal', as the tradition goes in every season where two contestants will be sent to battle in the 'Akhada'. The first round is a verbal duel where they debate why they are better than the other to continue their journey in the Bigg Boss house; the second round is three bouts of physical wrestling. Vidhi and Donal are the first housemates to go and take the verbal spat. The two of them give a tough fight, with their dangal appearing to continue even further, as the two end into a heated argument.

 

 

  • Oct 09, 2021 11:06 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    The ‘biscuit boys’ of the house flaunt their abs for Rakhi Sawant. "Itne biscuit mere season mein hote to gapa-gup kha jati," says Rakhi. Meanwhile, the drama queen makes the 'biscuit boys' dance to Nora Fatehi’s garmi song.

     

  • Oct 09, 2021 11:02 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rakhi’s meeting with Karan Kundrra makes Salman Khan joke about them making a perfect couple. "You guys will make a very beautiful couple," the superstar says.

  • Oct 09, 2021 10:31 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rakhi Sawant joins Salman Khan

    Rakhi Sawant makes a glamourous entry dressed in a traditional garba outfit to celebrate Navratri. She joins the party to have fun with the contestants. Salman Khan is seen laughing out loud as Rakhi continues her comic antics. The drama queen grabs the opportunity to get Salman to play dandiya with her. 

    Contestants and their gameplay with Rakhi Sawant leave Salman in splits. Salman also jokingly mentioned that Rakhi and Karan Kundrra would make a good couple.

     

  • Oct 09, 2021 10:29 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Salman Khan dances with Bigg G

    Salman Khan enjoys dancing with Bigg G on song, 'Photocopy.'

  • Oct 09, 2021 10:20 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Everyone turned against Pratik and Nishant Bhatt. The Junglewasi's agree that Pratik did not have wrong intentions, but the timing of he breaking the latch of the washroom door of the garden was wrong. 

  • Oct 09, 2021 9:54 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Salman Khan schools Pratik

    Salman Khan bashes Pratik Sehajpal for unscrewing a washroom lock when Vidhi Pandya was taking a shower. Other contestants like Jay Bhanushali and Karan Kundrra also seem to be agreeing with Salman.

    For the unversed, Salman was talking about an incident where Pratik was seen breaking the latch of the washroom door of the garden area while Vidhi was inside. She comes out and was seen complaining to Karan Kundrra and Jay Bhanushali and others. As she goes to confront Pratik, he tries to justify his actions and said that he did not have wrong intentions. 

     

     

  • Oct 09, 2021 9:47 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Navratri performance

    It's Navratri! The contestants are seen getting into Garba and Dandiya mode to celebrate the festive occasion, as they groove to 'Odhani' and 'Dholi Taro Dhol Baje'! Host Salman Khan too groves with the contestants. 

  • Oct 09, 2021 9:46 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Salman Khan is here!

    The action begins when the tiger of the Bigg Boss jungle, Salman Khan meets the contestants through TV. 

  • Oct 09, 2021 9:37 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Afsana-Vishal lock horns

    Afsana Khan and Vishal Kotian get into a verbal fight over the 'Language' issue. 

    Afsana asks Shamita to punish contestants who are speaking in English in Bigg Boss 15 house.  

  • Oct 09, 2021 9:36 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Afsana Khan makes 'Speaking in English' an issue. She says no one will talk in English, adding that our captain 'Shamita Shetty' speaks only English.

