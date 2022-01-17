Bigg Boss 15: 'She is now in family's heart..', Karan Kundrra's parents accept Tejasswi Prakash | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : COLORS TV Bigg Boss 15: 'She is in heart of family now..', Karan Kundrra's parents accept Tejasswi Prakash

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15 will be loaded with emotions since the housemates will get to talk to their family members. As the show has been extended by two weeks, makers decided to treat the contestants with a special surprise and they are given a chance to interact with their loved ones virtually. In the latest promo dropped by the makers, we can see housemates getting teary-eyed as they talk to their families through a video call.

Contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal will talk to their families virtually. Devoleena breaks down as she sees her mother. Her mother is all praises for her. Shamita Shetty's sister Shilpa Shetty tells Rakhi to not tease her sister with Karan Kundrra's name as one Kundrra (Raj Kundrra) is enough in the house. Nishant’s parents laud their sons game in the show and say that now people recognise them as his parents.

Take a look:

What caught everyone's attention was when Karan Kundrra introduced Tejasswi Prakash to his parents. His father mentions his mother runs towards the TV screen as soon as she hears his voice. Amidst this Karan points towards Tejasswi, who is standing beside him. “She is now in the family’s heart,” his father says, thus approving their bond.

Also read: 'Mere liye funny nhi hai..':Tejasswi Prakash loses cool after Rakhi Sawant teases Shamita with Karan's name

Karan and Tejasswi's love blossomed in the Bigg Boss house and they have been under constant judgement. Their fans lovingly call them TejRan. In the previous episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, astrologer Janardhan warned Karan that this relationship might fail because of issues from the girl’s side. He, however, suggested to them that if they work on their bond, they will end up together.