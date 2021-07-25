Bigg Boss 15: Arjun Bijlani, Aditya Narayan; TV stars likely to be seen in Salman Khan's reality show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Bigg Boss 15: TV stars likely to be seen in the show

Viewers most favorite reality show Bigg Boss is back with its 15th season this year. The show has been making a lot of noise for many years for its controversial fights, hookups and sensational realities of the contestants. This year, the fans are up for a treat as the show has gone digital. Bigg Boss OTT will stream its first six weeks on Voot, starting from August 8, and then make a gradual shift to television. While Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will hold the reigns of the televised version of the show, filmmaker Karan Johar has come onboard to host Bigg Boss OTT. Now it is exciting to know who all will be seen as contestants this year. Big names from the television industry like Nia Sharma, Arjun Bijlani and others are doing the rounds on the internet as contestants.

It is being said that Bigg Boss OTT will feature commoners and young stars from social media as contestants who will compete for six weeks. The winner of the OTT version of the show will enter Bigg Boss 15 house along with celebrities. Lately, many names are being popped up but no official announcements have been made about the housemates. From Arjun Bijlani, Ridhima Pandit, Aditya Narayan to Nia Sharma and Divya Agarwal, here is a list of stars who are likely to be seen in Bigg Boss 15.

Arjun Bijlani

TV star Arjun Bijlani recently participated in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actor had confirmed that he was approached for Bigg Boss 15 and he is thinking about entering the controversial house. While Arjun hasn't announced that he will be seen in the show, rumours have it that the actor has made up his mind and is ready to show his true personality to the viewers.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is another celebrity who has been approached to be a part of Bigg Boss many times in the past. Rumours are rife that Nia has been approached this year as well but she hasn't made up her mind.

Tejasswi Prakash

After her successful appearance in Khatron Ke Khiladi last year, Tejasswi Prakash is probably the most wanted celebrity for Bigg Boss 15. The actress' high energy and sense of humour can be an asset for the show.

Adaa Khan

After earning praises for her role in Naagin, Adaa Khan has been missing from the limelight. The gossip mongers have it that the actress will return to the screen with Bigg Boss this time.

Aditya Narayan

Currently hosting Indian Idol 12, Aditya Narayan is also likely to be seen in Bigg Boss 15. Earlier, the actor-singer had expressed his desire to host one of the seasons of the show. However, looks like he will enter as the contestant this year.

Ridhima Pandit

Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant actress Ridhima Pandit is said to have been finalised for the show. Going by social media, the actress has given her nod to be a part of the controversial reality show.

Divya Agarwal

In Bigg Boss 11, Divya Agarwal had made an appearance when she arrived to confront contestant Priyank Sharma about their relationship. Now she has been dating Varun Sood and the duo has been approached to be a part of the show many times. Looks like Divya has finally agreed this time. The winner of Ace Of Space, Divya is likely to enter Bigg Boss OTT.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan on the occasion of Eid treated fans with the promo of Bigg Boss OTT. The actor said that he finds it great that this season the show will have a digital-first with six weeks ahead of its television run. "It's great that this season of Bigg Boss will have a digital first with 'Bigg Boss OTT', six weeks ahead of television. The platform will see unparalleled interactivity where the audience will not only get entertained but also participate, engage, give tasks and more – It is truly for the people and by the people," Salman said.

Sharing the promo, he wrote, "For the first time ever, India’s biggest reality show will launch exclusively on @voot @vootselect Aap maze lo voot pe aur main apse milunga seedhe #colors tv pe."