Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/MOVIEMATEMEDIA Bigg Boss 15 contestant Pratik Sehajpal says he's not going to be apologetic about his bond with Neha Bhasin

Actor-model Pratik Sehajpal says it's unfortunate that singer Neha Bhasin was at the receiving end of misogynistic trolling because of her equation with him on "Bigg Boss OTT". Sehajpal and Bhasin became two of the most talked about contestants on "Bigg Boss OTT", which came to a close last month. On the show, their closeness made headlines, with many speculating that they were romantically involved. The online discourse turned ugly when people dragged Bhasin's marital status, criticising her bond with Sehajpal.

In an interview with PTI, Sehajpal said it was saddening that the "Dil Diyan Gallan" singer was unfairly judged. "It is unfortunate because Neha has stood with me unconditionally and I appreciate it. To be honest...What all happened outside, I am apologetic for that because I never thought something like this would happen.

"I even apologised if anyone was hurt but I am not going to apologise for the bond I had with her because it was a pure, nice emotional friendship. I hope people understand that I would never do something that would hurt them," he said.

The Delhi-based actor, who has worked on Ekta Kapoor’s drama "Bebaakee", said it's difficult for viewers to understand what contestants go through on a show like "Bigg Boss".

Sehajpal said in a closed, confined space with no way out, people end up forming strong bonds. "What we (Bhasin and him) were inside and the bonding that we had, only we know what it was. All those, who are saying just anything about it from the outside, will never understand what it feels like to be in a closed space where you have nowhere to go.

"Whatever people on the outside are saying or judging they are also not at fault because they reacted to what they saw and I don't judge anyone. I am not here to judge myself, Neha or the people, who have said anything about us," he added. Sehajpal, who was one of the finalists on "Bigg Boss OTT", will now be seen on "Bigg Boss 15" on Colors, which started airing from Saturday.

The 28-year-old actor said he wanted to appear on "Bigg Boss" for the longest time and considers being on the reality show a blessing.

"For some, it might be just another show but for me this means everything. But I'm not nervous. I was real on OTT and I'll continue being that. I'm honest, natural and that scares people because I don't mince my words. There's nothing for me to fear on the show," he added.

The latest season will see contestants staying in a jungle, fighting for basic amenities before they enter the "Bigg Boss" house.

"Bigg Boss" season 15 also features actors Jay Bhanushali, Karan Kundra, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Donal Bisht, singer Afsana Khan and choreographer Nishant Bhat among others as contestants.