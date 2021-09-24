Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/UMAR RIAZ Bigg Boss 15: Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz confirms being part of show, fans shower love

'Bigg Boss 13' first runner-up Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz is all set to enter the 15th season of the popular reality TV show. Umar, who is a doctor by profession, shared the news of him joining the 'Bigg Boss' house on his Twitter handle. "Guys it's confirmed that I will be entering #bb15 house. I have always considered myself lucky to have all of you supporting me all this while. I hope and wish you will support me in this journey as well," he tweeted.

Many social media users including Asim sent their best wishes to Umar. Congratulating his elder brother, Asim tweeted, "Congratulations @realumarriaz to be part of #BiggBoss15 Good luck big brother..!"

Netizens could not keep calm and Umar Riaz became one of the top trends on Twitter after his confirmation. Fans poured in their congratulatory wishes for him. One of the users wrote, "Brother Like A @imrealasim Pure Hearted And Gem Person Asim Riaz congratulations Umar Riaz For Being Part Of Bigg Boss." The other said, "Best of luck @realumarriaz for #BiggBoss15 Red heart . We are with you in your whole Bigg Boss journey and will wholeheartedly support you . Best wishes and prayers are with you White heart."

Check out fans reactions here:

For the unversed, Umar had also made a special appearance on the 'Bigg Boss 13' family special episode. He has also worked in music videos, opposite Dalljiet Kaur and Saba Khan. However, he also continues his medical practice in a hospital in Mumbai.

Apart from Umar, the makers have also confirmed the names of 'Bigg Boss OTT' finalists Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal as 'Bigg Boss 15' contestants.

-with ANI inputs