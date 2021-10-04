Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/COLORSTV Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan-Vidhi Pandya to Pratik Sehajpal-Jay Bhanushali, major fights to break out | PROMOS

The reality show Bigg Boss 15 has just begun but it seems that the contestants have already started showing their real sides. On Saturday, superstar-host Salman Khan welcomed various celebrities into the 'jungle' themed house of the season. While everyone was waiting for all of them to get to know each other, fights broke down just after the first episode. The dramatic fiasco took place between Afsana Khan and Vidhi Pandya after the announcement of Bigg Boss of keeping their belongings in a special room. Apart from them, even Pratik Sehajpal and Jay Bhanushali started fighting soon after the former started complaining about a used mug.

The first promo shared by the channel shows the two of them fighting after Afsana refuses to pick up some stuff. A heated argument broke out after Vidhi says that everyone is supposed to do their share of work. This leaves Afsana infuriated and she refused to do the said task. The same was captioned, "#BB15 ke jungle mein shuru ho chuka hain @vidhiipandya aur @itsafsanakhan ke beech dangal. Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 tonight at 10.30 PM only on #Colors."

The other fight begin when Pratik unnecessarily targets Jay over a used coffee mug. Bhanushali loses his control and the two started shouting over each other.

Speaking about Vidhi, she in an interview with IANS said the Salman Khan-hosted reality show will not only be important for her professional growth, but also enable people to see her real self and not as character out of a serial. Speaking to IANS, Vidhi spoke about her strategy to deal with situations that might arise in the house and said: "I really don't know what I am going to like about this show. I have to experience it first. You know, planning, plotting, gaming and all, I want to keep it till I am assigned a task. But when I am not part of one, I want to follow my heart and just enjoy the journey."

Coming back, the reality show this year has contestants namely-- Vidhi Pandya, Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Meisha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Donal Bisht, Sahil Shroff, Akasa Singh, Umar Riaz, Afsana Khan and Jay Bhanushali. Apart from Bigg Boss OTT contestants Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat have also entered as participants.