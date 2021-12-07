Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant pulls Abhijit Bichukale's hair as he questions if Ritesh is really her husband

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORS Screengrab of Rakhi Sawant, Abhijit Bichukale from Bigg Boss 15 promo

Rakhi Sawant and her husband have been a mystery from two seasons of Bigg Boss. Last year she confided in Rahul Vaidya saying she is married to a man named Ritesh but things are not smooth. She revealed that Ritesh denied to accept their marriage and hasn't met her for years. Now, in Bigg Boss 15, Ritesh made a public appearance and joined the reality show as a wild card contestant. However, not everbody is convinced that Ritesh is really her husband. As many people have posted on social media that Rakhi is simply passing off a cameraman as her husband on 'Bigg Boss 15.

The latest promo of shows Abhijit Bichukale saying that her husband Ritesh is "hired". This infuriates Rakhi and she clarifies saying, "I have taken seven vows with him and he is not hired." In fact, Ritesh also intervenes and tells Abhijit that you are saying all this because it is in your mind. Abhijit says that this is what the host Salman Khan also said and Rakhi replies 'No, Salman never said this ever that I have hired my husband." She adds: "Tu bhade ka tattu hai" (you are a hired pony). The war of words doesn't stop here and Rakhi holds Abhijit's hair and says: "You have hired your wife." Abhijit says: "Have you gone crazy." Later both went physical and other housemates came to stop them. Watch video:

According to her she got married to the NRI in 2019, but her husband made a public appearance for the first time on the show. Before this even many have doubts over her marriage and she created headlines over her relationship. She put a lot of pictures on social media account from keeping Karwa Chauth fasts to all. But still her marriage raised a lot of questions.

Even after tying the knot with Ritesh she shared a number of pictures on social media but never showed her husband publicly. Before entering the house she said that people will see her as a wife this time. In fact in one of the 'Weekend ka Vaar' episodes post her entry, host Salman Khan told Ritesh when he raised doubts on Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's relationship: "You cannot say anything about the future as you told that you came back to Rakhi after three years. Everyone was calling Rakhi fake and you are on the show for fame and who knows after the show you may disappear."

Is Ritesh really Rakhi's husband or they have come together for the sake of the show? Only time will tell.