Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Live Updates: Fight for immunity stone brings drama, Rubina imitates Pavitra

Sunday, November 22, 2020
     
Ekta Kapoor has brought an immunity stone with her. The immunity stone is so valuable, that it can save the winning contestant from elimination for the coming two weeks.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 22, 2020 21:07 IST
Image Source : TWITTER

In today’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, entertainment queen Ekta Kapoor will be assigning a task to the contestants and in return, one contestant will get the immunity stone. Ekta Kapoor has brought an immunity stone with her. The immunity stone is so valuable, that it can save the winning contestant from elimination for the coming two weeks. Ekta will dictate a few tasks to the contestants that will give them an open opportunity to seek revenge and have some fun. That's when Ekta will begin by asking Kavita Kaushik to play her friend-turned-foe Ejaz whereas Rubina will be asked to imitate Pavitra. While Kavita will behave like Eijaz to an extent, it's Rubina who will leave everyone in splits with her hilarious mockery of Pavitra.

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Live Updates

  • Nov 22, 2020 9:07 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Who will get immunity stone?

    Ekta Kapoor dictates a few tasks to the contestants that will give them an open opportunity to seek revenge and have some fun. Aly Goni and Rahul imitate Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan's fight.

     

  • Nov 22, 2020 8:57 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Bigg Boss 14 is here

    Tonight's Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar starts off with host Salman Khan reminding the audiece that Jaan Kumar Sanu, Eijaz Khan, and Rubina Dilaik are still in danger and one of them will get evicted tonight.

     

     

