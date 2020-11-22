Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Live Updates: Fight for immunity stone brings drama, Rubina imitates Pavitra

In today’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, entertainment queen Ekta Kapoor will be assigning a task to the contestants and in return, one contestant will get the immunity stone. Ekta Kapoor has brought an immunity stone with her. The immunity stone is so valuable, that it can save the winning contestant from elimination for the coming two weeks. Ekta will dictate a few tasks to the contestants that will give them an open opportunity to seek revenge and have some fun. That's when Ekta will begin by asking Kavita Kaushik to play her friend-turned-foe Ejaz whereas Rubina will be asked to imitate Pavitra. While Kavita will behave like Eijaz to an extent, it's Rubina who will leave everyone in splits with her hilarious mockery of Pavitra.