Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Live: Disha Parmar confesses love to Rahul Vaidya; Devoleena gets eliminated?

BB14 Weekend Ka Vaar Live: Disha Parmar confesses love to Rahul Vaidya; Devoleena gets eliminated?

As today is Valentine's day, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode will also see the housemates celebrating the spirit of love as Rahul Vaidya's girlfriend Disha Parmar will enter the house. In the recently released promo, Disha will be seen confessing her feelings for Rahul. There will be an interesting task where the housemates will be asked to give a black rose to their fellow contestants, to ones who have hurt them the most in the show.

After Abhinav Shukla, actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee may be the next contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss 14. Devoleena had entered the show as Eijaz Khan's proxy after he had to leave the show midway due to prior work commitments.

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Live