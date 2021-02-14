Sunday, February 14, 2021
     
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Live: Disha Parmar confesses love to Rahul Vaidya; Devoleena gets eliminated?

As today is Valentine's day, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode will also see the housemates celebrating the spirit of love as Rahul Vaidya's girlfriend Disha Parmar will enter the house.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 14, 2021 21:55 IST
New Delhi Updated on: February 14, 2021 21:55 IST
As today is Valentine's day, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode will also see the housemates celebrating the spirit of love as Rahul Vaidya's girlfriend Disha Parmar will enter the house. In the recently released promo, Disha will be seen confessing her feelings for Rahul. There will be an interesting task where the housemates will be asked to give a black rose to their fellow contestants, to ones who have hurt them the most in the show. 

After Abhinav Shukla, actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee may be the next contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss 14. Devoleena had entered the show as Eijaz Khan's proxy after he had to leave the show midway due to prior work commitments.

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Live

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Live Updates

  • Feb 14, 2021 9:55 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Nikki Tamboli grooves on Kala Chashma

    Nikki Tamboli grooves on Kala Chashma

  • Feb 14, 2021 9:52 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Rubina- Jyotika Dilaik dance to the beats of Bole Chudiyan

    Rubina- Jyotika Dilaik dance to the beats of Bole Chudiyan

  • Feb 14, 2021 9:50 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Rakhi Sawant and Vindu Dara Singh have a dance face off

    Rakhi Sawant and Vindu Dara Singh have a dance face off 

  • Feb 14, 2021 9:47 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Raghav Juyal learn hosting tricks from Salman Khan

    Rahul Vaidya proposes to Disha Parmar says, 'can't wait for you to be mother to my kids'

    Rahul Vaidya proposes to Disha Parmar for marriage

  • Feb 14, 2021 9:28 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Disha Parmar enters Bigg Boss house with Band Baja

    Disha Parmar enters Bigg Boss house with Band Baja

  • Feb 14, 2021 9:23 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni dance to the tunes on special song composed by friend Rahul Vaidya

    Housemates give black roses to fellow contestants who have hurt them

    Housemates give black roses to fellow contestants who have hurt them in the show.

    Devoleena Bhattacharjee dedicates a song to her dog Angel

    Jaan Kumar Sanu dedicates song for everyone who is in love

    Rahul Vaidya, Toshi Sabri and Jaan Sanu's V-day special performance

    Rahul Vaidya, Toshi Sabri and Jaan Sanu's V-day special performance

