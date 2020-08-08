Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORS TV Bigg Boss 14 teaser: Salman Khan is back as Bigg Boss 2020 host, watch

Hit reality television show Bigg Boss is all set to return with its 14th season soon. The makers made the revelation through a teaser featuring host Salman Khan, released on Saturday.. Bigg Boss has long been the most popular reality show on television, raking the highest TRPs with every season. Usually, one season extends over three months from late September to early January. Taking to Instagram, the makers released the Bigg Boss 14 teaser with a caption that read, "Ab paltega scene, kyunki #BiggBoss dega 2020 ko jawaab! #BB14, coming soon only on #Colors."

“Lockdown laya normal life me speed breaker. Isliye uga raha hu chawal aur chala raha hu tractor. Par ab scene paltega,” Salman Khan can be heard saying in the teaser video.

As per sources, Bigg Boss 14 will start from September 27 with the grand premiere episode on Colors TV. The shooting will start two days prior to the premiere. The introductory episode will be shot on September 25 and the contestants will step into the Bigg Boss house on September 26.

The Bigg Boss set will be erected at the Film City, Mumbai where the shoot will happen with all the necessary precautions. This time, Bigg Boss 14 might clash with the Indian Premier League (IPL). It is also rumoured that Star Plus is planning to air Nach Baliye around the same time.

Salman Khan will shoot for the Bigg Boss promo this month. Reports suggest that the theme of the promo is the novel coronavirus pandemic and social distancing. Salman is rumoured to have charged Rs 16 crore per episode for this season. It is said that Salman has already shot a few portions for the promo from his Panvel farmhouse. The final promo will air in mid-August or by the last week of August.

