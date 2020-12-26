BB14: Salman Khan slams Rahul Vaidya over quitting show, turns down his request to not be called ‘quitter'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Salman Khan slams Rahul Vaidya over quitting the show

Bigg Boss 14's host Salman Khan schooled contestant Rahul Vaidya in a new promo video for Saturday’s episode of the controversial reality show. The two argued about latter willingly quitting the show before the finale. The actor repeatedly accusing Rahul of running away from the show. The singer opted to walk out of the show because of being homesick. However, after looking at the response he got from the viewers, Rahul changed his mind and re-entered the show.

The promo video opens with Salman and Rahul having a conversation, where the latter says “Sir agar aap baar baar yeh kehte hain ke woh bhaaga hai, bhaaga hai, bhaaga hai, toh yeh mujhe acha nahi lagta sir. To which Salman replied, “Bhaage ho, bhaage ho, bhaage ho, bhaage ho.”

The host then schools the singer saying “Don’t try and justify this act of yours, agar bhaage ho, toh bhaage ho."

“Matlab finale mein jeet jaate ho, over a person like Abhinav Shukla or Rubina Dilaik or anyone, it becomes unfair,” Salman continued.

Rahul then questions Salman, 'Then why did you ask me to return?' The question seemed to irk Salman, who then retorted, “Aaye kyun?” Did anyone force you to return? Did anyone beg you to return?" asked Salman.

The actor further argued, "Everything is going in your favour, and you’re not appreciating it, that’s the sad part, and don’t try to put it onto me, Rahul.”

Rahul, further requests Salman to not repeatedly label him as someone who ran away from the show or 'quitter'. But Salman replied, “Request not granted.”

Dropping the promo video, ColorsTV wrote, "Nahi ki @beingsalmankhan ne @rahulvaidyarkv ki request accept, kaha apne ghar se jaane ke act ko na karein woh itna justify. Dekhiye #WeekendKaVaar mein, aaj raat 9 baje, #Colors par."