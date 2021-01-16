Image Source : TWITTER/@SIDKINIECEE Bigg Boss 14's talent manager Pista Dhakad dies in a road accident

In an unfortunate turn of events, a talent manager of the Salman Khan's hosted show Bigg Boss 14 passed away. The twenty-four-year old Pista Dhakad, died in a road accident late on Friday evening. After shooting for BB14 Weekend Ka Vaar, the team along with Pista was returning back when the accident took place. Reportedly, she along with her assistant was on a two-wheeler when it slipped into a ditch.

According to Spotboye, the team was shooting for the Weekend ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan on the Film City set. Post their pack up, Pista with one of her assistants left on an Activa. When their Activa slipped into a hole due to darkness, Pista's colleague fell on the right whereas she fell on the left side of the road. This is exactly when a vanity van came from behind and ran over her unknowingly, following which, the talent manager died on the spot."

Pista Dhakad was associated with Endemol Shine India serving as a talent manager for a long time. She has not only worked on Bigg Boss but another reality show including Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and The Voice too. As per reports, she was on good terms with all the contestants on Bigg Boss 14 and everyone is shocked by her sudden death.

Bigg Boss 13 popular contestant, Shehnaaz Gill, took to her twitter to mourn the death of Pista. "Such a joyful, vibrant, and a happy soul. You will be missed by everyone who's life you touched #RIP Pista," Shehnaaz wrote.

Such a joyful, vibrant, and a happy soul. You will be missed by everyone who's life you touched #RIP Pista😢🙏🏻 — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) January 16, 2021

Himanshi Khurana said "RIP Pista.. just got the news of her demise.. still in shock.. Life is uncertain

P.S. Talent manager of Bigg Boss."