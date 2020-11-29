Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawanti to Kashmera Shah; Ex contestants to enter the house

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RAKHISAWANT2511/@KASHMERA1 Rakhi Sawant and Kashmera Shah

To make the ongoing season 14 of Bigg Boss 14 more interesting, several contestants who made a mark in the past seasons will enter the controversial reality show as housemates in the upcoming episodes. These include Rakhi Sawant, Manu Punjabi, Vikas Gupta, Rahul Mahajan, Kashmera Shah and Arshi Khan.

Rakhi and Kashmera were contestants in the first season of the show, Rahul was seen in the second season, Manu Punjabi was a part of Bigg Boss 10, while Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan were housemates in the eleventh season of the show hosted by Salman Khan.

Meanwhile, talking about this week, the audience saw some heated arguments between former friends, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin. They had quickly developed a strong friendship during the show. However, just as quickly as their friendship developed, it broke during a task.

"I am very disappointed that Jasmin and Rubina are having problems, they used to be such good friends. I am sure things will be fine soon. This week during the Panchayet task, Jasmin has been cooking for everyone, and it's quite strenuous cooking for so many people. Even though it must have been tiring, she was still doing it. I find this quality impressive and great," said Jasmin's mother.

Currently season 14, contestants in the Bigg Boss house are Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Kavita Kaushik, Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin and Ali Gony.

With inputs from IANS.