Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya to get married to Disha Parmar after quitting Salman Khan's show?

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya was in contention for a spot in the top four with Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin. However, the singer left everyone in shock when he decided to quit the show as he was missing his family. Rahul recently grabbed eyeballs when he recently proposed to his friend Disha Parmar for marriage on her birthday on November 11. For those wondering if he is all set for marrying the actress, have a look at what his mother Geeta Vaidya said about his wedding plans.

During the proposal, Rahul wrote "HBD Disha" on his white T-shirt with a red lipstick on one side, and "Marry me?" on the other to pop the question. Since then, he has been eagerly waiting for her response. Disha recently revealed on Twitter that she has sent her reply to Rahul. Rahul's mother has now confirmed their future plans. "Yes, we are planning for his wedding because I feel 90 percent Disha (Parmar) has accepted his proposal. A few days back, she tweeted about it. I think things are going good between them. So, being a mother, I am really happy for them," said Geeta Vaidya.

She added that she has not had a discussion with Disha's family about the marriage yet. "We didn't have a word with Disha's family. I will first talk to Rahul in detail and then we will proceed."

Rahul's mother sure seems impressed with Disha. "I think she is a good girl. She has visited our home three to four times in the past year. I didn't know about their relationship because I thought she was one of his female friends. In between, if Disha approaches me then, I will take the first step to talk with her family," she said.

Bigg Boss 14 is fast approaching its final stages and the contestants are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to make it to the top four. A new promo showed Rahul facing the wrath of fellow contestants for allegedly disrespecting women.

