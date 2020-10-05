Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PAVITRA PUNIA, PARAS Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia hid her marriage while dating, claims ex-boyfriend Paras Chhabra

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia, who was in a relationship with Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chabbra for a few months back in 2018, recently slammed her ex-boyfriend saying that that he should not make an appearance on this season of Bigg Boss if he has any self-respect. “I don’t really have that much of a controversial past. I just have one ‘sh*t’ in my life and if he has even a bit of self-respect and sense left, he will not enter the Bigg Boss 14 house in my presence and even if he does, he shouldn’t rub me the wrong way or else he would face the dire consequences,” Pavitra Punia was quoted as saying in an interview with Telly Chakkar.

Now, Paras Chhabra has reacted strongly to Pavitra's statements. "Pavitra is an ex. A scandalous ex who lied about her relationship status. I got into a relationship with no idea that she was already married to an influential person from a very influential media house. I got to know much later from a friend, confronted her and immediately called it off. In fact I came to know much more. If I put it correctly, she was a BIG BIG mistake. Such is her personality," the TV actor told Telly Chakkar.

Furthermore, Paras said that he will expose Pavitra if he enters Bigg Boss 14 house. “Her need and want to be in the news is getting out of hand. Passing senseless comments to make headlines is disgusting. Entering or not entering the Bigg Boss house is my personally decision which has nothing to do with her. But I swear if at all I enter, i will make sure that I expose her.” he added.

Pavitra Punia, real name Neha Singh, is most known for playing prominent roles in TV shows like Love u Zindagi and Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto.She rose to prominence in Love u Zindagi, after she starred alongside TV superstar Sidharth Shukla.

When it comes to movies, Pavitra Punia has only worked in Siddhartha: Love, Lust, Peace, which featured Mahesh Bhatt, Shivam Bhargava and Shazahn Padamsee as the leads

