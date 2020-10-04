Sunday, October 04, 2020
     
  5. Bigg Boss 14 October 4 LIVE Updates: Are you ready to get entertained by contestants of Salman Khan's show
Bigg Boss 14 October 4: Sunday happens to be the second episode of Salman Khan's reality show, While the contestants will get to know each other, it will be an exciting watch what everyone's reaction will be when they will face Hina Khan, Gauahar and Sidharth Shukla's order.

New Delhi Updated on: October 04, 2020 21:07 IST
Bigg Boss 14 October 4: The grand premiere of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show took place on October 3. While a lot of contestants like Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, etc made way into the house while others like Nishant Malkhani, Sara Gurpal, Rubina Dilaik, etc got rejected. It was none other than Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan who decided who will enter the house for the TBC level and who will get rejected. If you are one of those who is excited about what tonight's episode will unfold, here we bring to you the LIVE updates:

  • Oct 04, 2020 9:07 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Hina, Sidharth and Gauahar make way into the Bigg Boss 14 house

    Bigg Boss welcomes the three seniors and explained to the contestants what is TBC and why the three ex-contestants have entered the house.

  • Oct 04, 2020 8:46 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Here's what seniors did the moment they entered the BB14 house

    Hina, Gauahar, and Sidharth made way into the Bigg Boss 14 house along with the selected contestants and here's what happened next!

