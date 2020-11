Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 14 November 2 LIVE Updates: Double eviction shock contestants, Eijaz-Naina lock horns

In tonight’s episode, Bigg Boss will announce a double eviction and the journey of two nominated contestants will come to an end. Nishant Singh Malkhani, Kavita Kaushik, Jasmin Bhasin, and Rubina Dilaik are the nominated contestants this week. This time, along with the audience poll, the housemates in the Green Zone will also decide who among the four will be evicted.

Here are the LIVE Updates for Bigg Boss 14 November 2 episode:

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage