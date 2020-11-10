Tuesday, November 10, 2020
     
  Bigg Boss 14 November 10 LIVE Updates: Jasmin-Aly to Eijaz-Pavitra, relationships to get tested tonight
Bigg Boss 14 November 10 LIVE: In the new twist introduced by Bigg Boss in the form of nomination task, the contestants were asked to give away their precious items in order to save their friend. In the wake of the same, various participants were put to test like Abhinav Shukla-Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin-Rubina Dilak amongst others.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 10, 2020 23:39 IST
With every passing day, things are getting difficult for Bigg Boss 14 contestants. Relationships are being tested, groups are being formed, equations are changing. And a similar instance took place in the form of a task inside the house today in a nomination task. In the new twist introduced by Bigg Boss, the contestants were asked to give away their precious items in order to save their friend. In the wake of the same, various participants were put to test like Abhinav Shukla-Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin-Rubina Dilak amongst others. The task took place after the end of 'Farah Ki Adalat.' Who will face the danger of nomination this time, only time will tell. If you are one of those who doesn't want to miss any update related to the reality show, here we are with the LIVE updates.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES for Bigg Boss 14 November 10 Episode:

 

 

  • Nov 10, 2020 11:45 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Kavita Kaushik gets saved from nominations.

  • Nov 10, 2020 11:39 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Nov 10, 2020 11:38 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Another difficult situation for Jasmin. She opts to save Aly instead of Rubina.

  • Nov 10, 2020 11:36 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Nov 10, 2020 11:33 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Nikki to destroy her personal blanket in order to save Jaan from nominations.

  • Nov 10, 2020 11:22 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Take a glimpse at what happened during the task!

  • Nov 10, 2020 11:22 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Nov 10, 2020 11:21 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Nov 10, 2020 11:20 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Jasmin in tears after Aly takes the decision to destroy 'dolu.'

  • Nov 10, 2020 11:19 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Nov 10, 2020 11:19 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    It's a super emotional decision for Aly to destroy Jasmin's 'dolu' in order to save Abhinav from nominations.

  • Nov 10, 2020 11:16 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    It's time for the nomination task!

  • Nov 10, 2020 11:14 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Aly pokes fun at Eijaz and Pavitra.

  • Nov 10, 2020 11:12 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Nikki says Jaan doesn't let her talk to anyone. She agrees he is infatuated with her.

  • Nov 10, 2020 11:10 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Jasmin agrees that Rubina has a superiority complex.

  • Nov 10, 2020 11:06 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Did you like Rahul's mimicry of Nikki?

  • Nov 10, 2020 11:03 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Nov 10, 2020 10:57 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Farah thinks Shardul should start playing and stop fearing about eviction.

  • Nov 10, 2020 10:53 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Here's a glimpse of what happened during 'Farah Ki Adalat'

  • Nov 10, 2020 10:51 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    The jury thinks Rahul Vaidya makes friends as per his convenience. Is it true?

  • Nov 10, 2020 10:50 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Nov 10, 2020 10:49 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Nikki says she can't trust Jaan now. Meanwhile, he 'lost thread' in the conversation as per Rubina.

  • Nov 10, 2020 10:46 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Nov 10, 2020 10:42 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Farah says Jaan was fake during Nishant's eviction.

  • Nov 10, 2020 10:41 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Nikki Tamboli says that she is unable to make relations with other contestants because of Jaan Sanu. Nikki also gets an appreciation from Farah for the way she is playing her game! What do you think?

  • Nov 10, 2020 10:39 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    'Farah ki Adalat' resumes with Abhinav getting mocked.

  • Nov 10, 2020 10:28 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    And the fun begins!

