Bigg Boss 14 November 10 LIVE Updates: Jasmin-Aly to Eijaz-Pavitra, relationships to get tested tonight

Nov 10, 2020 11:45 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Kavita Kaushik gets saved from nominations.
Nov 10, 2020 11:39 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Nov 10, 2020 11:38 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Another difficult situation for Jasmin. She opts to save Aly instead of Rubina.
Nov 10, 2020 11:36 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Nov 10, 2020 11:33 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Nikki to destroy her personal blanket in order to save Jaan from nominations.
Nov 10, 2020 11:22 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Take a glimpse at what happened during the task!
Nov 10, 2020 11:22 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Nov 10, 2020 11:21 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Nov 10, 2020 11:20 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Jasmin in tears after Aly takes the decision to destroy 'dolu.'
Nov 10, 2020 11:19 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Nov 10, 2020 11:19 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
It's a super emotional decision for Aly to destroy Jasmin's 'dolu' in order to save Abhinav from nominations.
Nov 10, 2020 11:16 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
It's time for the nomination task!
Nov 10, 2020 11:14 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Aly pokes fun at Eijaz and Pavitra.
Nov 10, 2020 11:12 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Nikki says Jaan doesn't let her talk to anyone. She agrees he is infatuated with her.
Nov 10, 2020 11:10 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Jasmin agrees that Rubina has a superiority complex.
Nov 10, 2020 11:06 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Did you like Rahul's mimicry of Nikki?
Nov 10, 2020 11:03 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Nov 10, 2020 10:57 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Farah thinks Shardul should start playing and stop fearing about eviction.
Nov 10, 2020 10:53 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Here's a glimpse of what happened during 'Farah Ki Adalat'
Nov 10, 2020 10:51 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
The jury thinks Rahul Vaidya makes friends as per his convenience. Is it true?
Nov 10, 2020 10:50 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Nov 10, 2020 10:49 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Nikki says she can't trust Jaan now. Meanwhile, he 'lost thread' in the conversation as per Rubina.
Nov 10, 2020 10:46 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Nov 10, 2020 10:42 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Farah says Jaan was fake during Nishant's eviction.
Nov 10, 2020 10:41 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
Nikki Tamboli says that she is unable to make relations with other contestants because of Jaan Sanu. Nikki also gets an appreciation from Farah for the way she is playing her game! What do you think?
Nov 10, 2020 10:39 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin
'Farah ki Adalat' resumes with Abhinav getting mocked.
Nov 10, 2020 10:28 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin