Bigg Boss 14 Nov 9 Live updates: Contestants grilled by Farah Khan, Aly Goni creates ruckus in quarantine

Bigg Boss also warns everyone that the going will get tougher: “Yahaan se yeh safar thoda aur mushkil hone jaa raha hai kyunki abhi nahi toh kabhi nahi (the journey is going to get a little more difficult from hereon because it is now or never).” The contestants are then shown the new twist, which seems to cheer up Eijaz Khan but leave the others concerned.

New Delhi Updated on: November 09, 2020 22:44 IST
In Monday night’s episode, the contestants will be grilled on ‘BB Ki Adalat’ by a special jury, composed of choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan and journalists. Farah seems to have foreshadowed this when she shared a throwback picture with Salman Khan from the Bigg Boss sets last week. Bigg Boss also warns everyone that the going will get tougher: “Yahaan se yeh safar thoda aur mushkil hone jaa raha hai kyunki abhi nahi toh kabhi nahi (the journey is going to get a little more difficult from hereon because it is now or never).” The contestants are then shown the new twist, which seems to cheer up Eijaz Khan but leave the others concerned.

  • Nov 09, 2020 10:42 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Aly Goni is frustrated

    Aly Goni, who is quarantined is frustrated as he's sitting behind closed glass doors, he creates ruckus and refuses to eat food or wear his mic..

  • Nov 09, 2020 10:42 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Its a new day, the housemates wake up to 'Gandi Baat' song

  • Nov 09, 2020 10:41 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Shardul,  Rahul and Pavitra are seen discussing the return of Kavita Kaushik in the house. Shardul says,  she has changed and become calmer but Pavitra says, she will show her real personality soon.

  • Nov 09, 2020 10:41 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Eijaz and Nikki argue

    Eijaz, Jaan, and Nikki are seen discussing the 'Angel-Devil' task. Eijaz is irritated that everyone is talking about 'toilet task', he justified that he wanted to give his best and wanted Jaan to give up.

  • Nov 09, 2020 10:24 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    New Dhamaka ahead!

    Bigg Boss announces that there will be no more red zone from now onwards he announces that there's something interesting coming ahead. But this doesn't imply that the contestants are safe because now friendships will be at stake, everything will be upside-down. Every contestant needs to start afresh, and keep in mind that its now or never 

  • Nov 09, 2020 10:22 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Bigg Boss 14 begins...

    Eijaz and Jasmine are seen discussing the task where Eijaz had asked Jaan to dip his hand in the toilet.

