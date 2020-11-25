Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 14 Nov 25 LIVE Updates: It's time for Kavita Kaushik vs Abhinav Shukla & Rubina vs Jasmin Bhasin

It's time for yet another dhamakedaar episode of Bigg Boss 14 as the contestants today will be seen creating drama in the house. The contestants are in full action especially Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla who are ready for 'bagawat' against the captain of the house Kavita Kaushik. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss will direct the housemates with captaincy task and the important role of 'mukhiya' will be given to the FIR actress. In the same, she will be seen making the friends Jasmin and Rubina stand opposite each other and present their 'daleels.' If the task wasn't enough, a high-voltage drama will take place when Kavita will get embroiled in a war of words with Abhinav. Don't want to miss out on updates? Catch the LIVE update here.

Bigg Boss 14 November 25 LIVE Updates: