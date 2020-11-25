Wednesday, November 25, 2020
     
  5. Bigg Boss 14 Nov 25 LIVE Updates: It's time for Kavita Kaushik vs Abhinav Shukla & Rubina vs Jasmin Bhasin
Bigg Boss 14 Nov 25 LIVE: The housemates will be given a captaincy task and the important role of 'mukhiya' will be given to the captain Kavita Kaushik. In the same, she will be seen making the friends Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik stand opposite each other and present their 'daleels.' If the task wasn't enough, a high-voltage drama will take place when Kavita will get embroiled in a war of words with Abhinav Shukla.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 25, 2020 22:41 IST
It's time for yet another dhamakedaar episode of Bigg Boss 14 as the contestants today will be seen creating drama in the house. The contestants are in full action especially Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla who are ready for 'bagawat' against the captain of the house Kavita Kaushik. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss will direct the housemates with captaincy task and the important role of 'mukhiya' will be given to the FIR actress. In the same, she will be seen making the friends Jasmin and Rubina stand opposite each other and present their 'daleels.' If the task wasn't enough, a high-voltage drama will take place when Kavita will get embroiled in a war of words with Abhinav. Don't want to miss out on updates? Catch the LIVE update here.

  • Nov 25, 2020 10:40 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Early in the morning what's happening? Argument, obviously!

  • Nov 25, 2020 10:39 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Rubina doesn't want to perform any house duty and here begins the argument.

  • Nov 25, 2020 10:39 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Nov 25, 2020 10:38 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    And the high-voltage drama begins!

