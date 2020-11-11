Wednesday, November 11, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 14 Nov 11 LIVE Updates: Rahul Vaidya to propose Disha Parmar; contestants to enjoy disco night
Live now

Bigg Boss 14 Nov 11 LIVE Updates: Rahul Vaidya to propose Disha Parmar; contestants to enjoy disco night

Bigg Boss 14 November 11 Updates: It is 'love in the air' episode as Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 14 will get to see a marriage proposal made by none other than Rahul Vaidya to her long-time rumoured girlfriend Disha Parmar.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 11, 2020 22:40 IST
Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar, Bigg Boss 14
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV

Rahul Vaidya to propose Disha Parmar; contestants to enjoy disco night

With every passing day, we see more drama and fights happening in Bigg Boss 14. Relationships are being tested, groups are being formed, people are divided on the basis of their friendship. But today it is 'love in the air' episode as Salman Khan hosted reality show will get to see a marriage proposal made by none other than Rahul Vaidya to her long-time rumoured girlfriend Disha Parmar. Yes, that's true! The Indian Idol singer on the occasion of his ladylove's birthday will be seen proposing to her. Apart from that, there is a new twist for the contestants as they will be seen enjoying on the dance floor in the house because today is Bigg Boss 14's surilee aur rangeen raat-- the disco night.

Here are the LIVE Updates for Bigg Boss 14 November 11 Episode:

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :Bigg Boss 14 Nov 11 LIVE Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Nov 11, 2020 10:40 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Jaan Kumar agrees to shred his family photo in order to save Eijaz from nominations 

  • Nov 11, 2020 10:38 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    The episode started with Eijaz Khan asking Jaan Kumar to put his family photo into the shredder to save the former from the nominations. Meanwhile, yesterday in the new twist introduced by Bigg Boss in the form of nomination task, the contestants were asked to give away their precious items in order to save their friend and the same continued today.

Bihar Election 2020 Live Updates

Assembly Elections Result 2020

  • Bihar
  • Madhya pradesh
122 (To Win)
 

Top News

Latest News

X