  5. Bigg Boss 14: Netizens can't stop praising Abhinav Shukla after he wins immunity for wife Rubina Dilaik

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, Abhinav Shukla won many hearts with his way of conduct during the immunity task. He was in contention with two strong players- Pavitra Punia and Nikki Tamboli and the grace with which he managed to win the task left netizens praising him.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 06, 2020 7:26 IST
Abhinav Shukla earns heaps of praises from Bigg Boss fans
Abhinav Shukla earns heaps of praises from Bigg Boss fans

Bigg Boss 14 has been earning a lot of attention these days for its contestants. After Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's emotional reunion in the controversial shows, fans witnessed many cute moments of 'RubiNav,' Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, in the latest episode. When the Red Zone contestants were given a chance to get immune from the nominations, the green zones contestants were asked to play for them. Undoubtedly, Abhinav played for Rubina and won her immunity as the gift for Karwa Chauth. Their fans were thrilled about the same but what won them over was the way the actor played the task. He was in contention with two strong players- Pavitra Punia and Nikki Tamboli and the grace with which he managed to win the task left netizens praising him.

Abhinav Shukla won many hearts with his way of conduct during the task and earned the respect of his fans. One Twitter user said, "It’s quite difficult fr a man to do a task wt 2 ladies; especially if u r a gentleman like #AbhinavShukla! So kudos to him how he is managing wt these two aggressive women; without losing his cool n playing perfectly well! Well done Abhinav" Another said, "#AbhinavShukla didn't win it for #RubinaDilaik only but he proved all the haters wrong by playing strongly... Pavitra and nikki also performed so well.. one of the best nd fair task of this season."

Check out the reactions here-

The latest episode of Bigg Boss also showed Rubina Dilaik fasting for husband Abhinav Shukla and him breaking her karwa chauth fast later in the night. The moment between the two melted many hearts. 

