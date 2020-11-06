Bigg Boss 14: Netizens can't stop praising Abhinav Shukla after he wins immunity for wife Rubina Dilaik

Image Source : TWITTER/@AALIYAK28 Abhinav Shukla earns heaps of praises from Bigg Boss fans

Bigg Boss 14 has been earning a lot of attention these days for its contestants. After Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's emotional reunion in the controversial shows, fans witnessed many cute moments of 'RubiNav,' Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, in the latest episode. When the Red Zone contestants were given a chance to get immune from the nominations, the green zones contestants were asked to play for them. Undoubtedly, Abhinav played for Rubina and won her immunity as the gift for Karwa Chauth. Their fans were thrilled about the same but what won them over was the way the actor played the task. He was in contention with two strong players- Pavitra Punia and Nikki Tamboli and the grace with which he managed to win the task left netizens praising him.

Abhinav Shukla won many hearts with his way of conduct during the task and earned the respect of his fans. One Twitter user said, "It’s quite difficult fr a man to do a task wt 2 ladies; especially if u r a gentleman like #AbhinavShukla! So kudos to him how he is managing wt these two aggressive women; without losing his cool n playing perfectly well! Well done Abhinav" Another said, "#AbhinavShukla didn't win it for #RubinaDilaik only but he proved all the haters wrong by playing strongly... Pavitra and nikki also performed so well.. one of the best nd fair task of this season."

Check out the reactions here-

#AbhinavShukla didn't win it for #RubinaDilaik only but he proved all the haters wrong by playing strongly... Pavitra and nikki also performed so well.. one of the best nd fair task of this season. — KK ♡ (@BoyWithSmiles_) November 5, 2020

WELL DONE #AbhinavShukla



He proved how graciously a task can be played wt girls without being physical n without being offensive!



He is a BRILLIANT antidote to the likes of MCPs like Sid Shukla n Eijazzzz! Period!#BB14 #BiggBoss14 — Rachit (@rachitmehra91) November 5, 2020

Gosh it's impossible not to LOVE #AbhinavShukla. The guy gave his best to the task but what made me adore him even more was how he SALUTED Pavitra & appreciated her efforts.



Uff what a guy ❤



Even #RubinaDilaik appreciated Punia itne sweetly. #BB14 #BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss14 — Vips. (@Viiipra) November 5, 2020

It’s quite difficult fr a man to do a task wt 2 ladies; especially if u r a gentleman like #AbhinavShukla! So kudos to him how he is managing wt these two aggressive women; without losing his cool n playing perfectly well! Well done Abhinav

❤️👍🏻#BB14 #BiggBoss14 — Rachit (@rachitmehra91) November 5, 2020

#RubinaDilaik is really very lucky to have husband like #AbhinavShukla.. He's a gentleman 🥺🤍🤍 — Biggboss14LiveUpdates and Reviews (@Gorgeousmess2) November 5, 2020

Today #AbhinavShukla proved that u can be passionate, eager and focused without getting angry.

And u should praise the strength of ur competitors. This will only increase ur character.

What a guy❤️❤️#BiggBoss14#BiggBoss2020 — Aria Khan 🎬🏅❤️ (@BbIsLove11) November 5, 2020

#AbhinavShukla praising #PavitraPunia after the task was so sweet!! And when he told #JasminBhasin he'll do all her tasks without even her asking him.. ah what a man! #bb14 #BiggBoss14 — Nonoandno6 (@Nonoandno61) November 6, 2020

How graciously did #AbhinavShukla play that task!! No abusing, no physical attacks and no rude behaviour at all. What a calm and poised man he is!! Imagine how rough the task would have been if it was any other male contestant. #BiggBoss14 #bb14 #RubiNav — Nonoandno6 (@Nonoandno61) November 6, 2020

The latest episode of Bigg Boss also showed Rubina Dilaik fasting for husband Abhinav Shukla and him breaking her karwa chauth fast later in the night. The moment between the two melted many hearts.

