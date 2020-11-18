Image Source : PR FETCHED Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya get into an insightful discussion about their views on marriage

Legends say marriages are made in heaven, with us mere mortals moving heaven and earth to find our better halves. While the idea of spending the rest of your days with your destined soulmate is an appealing idea to some, a frank discussion between these Bigg Boss housemates reveals that isn’t true for everyone. In a Bigg Boss Extra Masala clip available on Voot, we witness a frank discussion between Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya, who present their opposing views on the vitality of marriage.

Lovestruck Rahul Vaidya, who recently proposed to his alleged girlfriend on national TV, seems to heavily favour the idea of marriage at the right stage of one’s life. He stated, “Mujhe lagta hai aadhe se zyaada log matured hi nahi hote jab tak shaadi karte hai. Shaadi hone ke baad unko lagta hai, haan? Yeh hai shaadi? Oh! Yeh tha? Aaj mein 32 ka hoon, mujhe aaj realise hota hai ki joh mein 25 pe tha, perspective hi alag tha. Mujhe pata hi nahi tha kya ho raha hai. Jab cheezain samajh mein aayi, ab I am ready for it. Mein ready hi nahi tha. Nibha hi nahi pata.

Aaj bhi mushkil hogi, but nibha toh lunga. Mushkil toh honi hi hai. Jhagde hone hai, ladaiyan hone hai, there’s going to be a point where I’m going to hate her; she’s going to hate me. Maine aapni zindagi mein itne aache shaadiyan dekhi hain, aaj tak nibhai hai. Anyway, shaadi ka institution khatam ho raha hai, dheere dheere khatam ho jayega. Har cheez ka ek right waqt bhi hota hai, log aise hi nahi kehte.”

On the flip side, Jasmin expressed her hesitation with marriage, revealing, “Honestly mere liye aisa nahi hai. Mujhe shaadiyaan bohot boring lagti hai. Kuch toh problem hai mere dimag mein shaadi ko leke. Mujhe dar hai. Shaadi toh sab hi iss intention ke saath karte hai, ki haan, iske saath rahenge. Tabhi shaadi karte hain. Maine equally aachi bhi dekhi hain. Mere ghar mein concept hi nahi hai separation ka. Mere samne live example hai, mere dadaji aur dadi maa. But pata nahi kyun, mujhe bhaari bhaari dar hai. Shaadi toh mujhe 100% karni hai, if I find somebody. “

