Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin lovingly calls Aly Goni her 'doll' as Rahul Vaidya teases the alleged couple

The Bigg Boss house is no stranger to romance; rumored couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni seem to the next partnered pair in the house. While they both have clarified that they are solely good friends, their abundant flirting suggests otherwise! In this Bigg Boss 14 Extra Masala clip on Voot, we see Rahul Vaidya tease the alleged couple about their affectionate exchanges, mocking Aly for scaring children if he was the doll in their life.

In a spirited conversation with Aly and Jasmin, Rahul Vaidya asks them, “ Ohho, yeh doll woll shuru hone waala hai, doll woll ka ho jaye toh bata dena, maine chala jaunga. Respect dolls. Jiss tarah ki dolls hoti hai na duniya mein bacchon ka vishwas udd jayega. Doll bologi toh duniya mein se dolls ka vishwas udd jaega.”

Jasmin replied, “ Doll bolne mein kya problem hai? Hai woh mera doll. Doll is somebody I love, love cuddling with, cute. So, he is my doll. He’s my cutey doll jiske gaal kheech ke itna maaza aata hai. Aly jaisi doll ke liye duniya tarasti hai. Chote baccha bhi, iske behen ke bacche isse kitna pyaar karte hai. Apni soch apne paas rakho, yeh meri soch hai ki Aly mera doll hai. Mera joh mann karega, mein usko bolungi.”

We think its adorable the duo share such a close bond. Do you think there's something more than friendship brewing between the two?