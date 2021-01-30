Saturday, January 30, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 14 Jan 30 LIVE UPDATES: Salman Khan upset with Nikki, Abhinav finds Rakhi's love 'torture'
Live now

Bigg Boss 14 Jan 30 LIVE UPDATES: Salman Khan upset with Nikki, Abhinav finds Rakhi's love 'torture'

In today's Weekend Ka Vaar, host and superstar Salman Khan will be seen expressing his disappointment with Nikki Tamboli. On the other hand, Abhinav Shukla breaks down and calls Rakhi Sawant's love 'torture'.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 30, 2021 21:13 IST
Bigg Boss 14
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV

Bigg Boss 14 Jan 30 LIVE UPDATES

In today's Weekend Ka Vaar, host and superstar Salman Khan will be seen expressing his disappointment with Nikki Tamboli. She has been a topic of discussion because of her 'badtameezi' in the house. On the other hand, Rakhi Sawant has been all over Abhinav Shukla. She has been expressing her love for him in ways that irked Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav. It seems the duo is a little agitated with her actions now. Abhinav, who is seen breaking down calls Rakhi Sawant's love 'torture'. He also engages in a war of words with host Salman Khan and says that he does not want to benefit from Rakhi's 'entertainment'. 

 

Bigg Boss 14 Jan 30 LIVE UPDATES: 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 14 Jan 30 LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jan 30, 2021 9:13 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

  • Jan 30, 2021 9:13 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rubina feels Rakhi Sawant's entertainment is cheap.

  • Jan 30, 2021 9:12 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rubina nominates Rakhi and Aly nominated Abhinav. 

  • Jan 30, 2021 9:08 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rahul Vaidya nominates Rubina Dilaik over her spat with Sonali Phogat on food. 

  • Jan 30, 2021 9:07 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Superstar Salman Khan is here and has a question for his fans 'Did you miss me last week?'

Top News

Latest News