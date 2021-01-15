Friday, January 15, 2021
     
  5. Bigg Boss 14 Jan 15 LIVE UPDATES: Huge fight erupts between Rubina Dilaik, Sonali Phogat after latter abuses
New Delhi Updated on: January 15, 2021 23:23 IST
Huge fight erupts between Rubina Dilaik, Sonali Phogat after latter abuses 

In today's episode of Salman Khan's hosted Bigg Boss 14, a huge fight will be erupted between contestants Rubina Dilaik and Sonali Phogat wherein the latter would be seen hurling abuses at the former. Rubina gets offended at the abusive language being used by Sonali for a contestant whom she claimed to have destroyed her name. Meanwhile, contestants will be called out by Bigg Boss for breaking rules during the captaincy tasks. Bigg Boss announces that now there won't be any immunity and captaincy task and the housemates will have to earn their own food and groceries. 

Bigg Boss 14 January 15 LIVE UPDATES:

  • Jan 15, 2021 11:19 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Abhinav and Rahul Vaidya too get into a heated argument. 

  • Jan 15, 2021 11:12 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Sonali's daughter was dragged into the heated argument after she used an abusive word for Rubina. 

  • Jan 15, 2021 11:10 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rubina says she don't feel safe with Sonali.

  • Jan 15, 2021 11:08 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Sonali says "Jisne mera naam todha hai, uski auakat nhi hai mere saamne ladhne ki," with an abussive word.

  • Jan 15, 2021 11:07 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rubina is getting offended at the abusive language being used by Sonali for a contestant whom she claimed to have destroyed her name. 

  • Jan 15, 2021 11:06 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

     A huge fight erupts between contestants Rubina Dilaik and Sonali Phogat as the latter is seen hurling abuses at the former.

  • Jan 15, 2021 11:01 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Now, the contestants will no longer have immunity tasks, captaincy tasks, and the ration will also be limited. Bigg Boss said that the contestants will have to earn their own food and groceries.

  • Jan 15, 2021 11:01 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Contestants are being called out by Bigg Boss for breaking rules during the tasks. Bigg Boss announces that now there won't be any immunity and captaincy task. BB says “Niyam ullanghan ab ek achievement jaisa ho gaya hai.” 

  • Jan 15, 2021 10:56 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Sonali Phogat throws water on Arshi Khan that made other contestants furious.   

  • Jan 15, 2021 10:51 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Captaincy task is here. Rubina is reading out the task for fellow contestants. The task is titled "Kai Po Che'

    BIgg Boss called Rakhi in the confession room as she asked them, if she can cut her hand for Abhinav. 

  • Jan 15, 2021 10:41 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rakhi says Aly's feelings for Jasmin are fake and he uses people. 

  • Jan 15, 2021 10:41 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant get into an ugly spat. 

