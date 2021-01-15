Bigg Boss 14 Jan 15 LIVE UPDATES: Huge fight erupts between Rubina Dilaik, Sonali Phogat after latter abuses

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Huge fight erupts between Rubina Dilaik, Sonali Phogat after latter abuses

In today's episode of Salman Khan's hosted Bigg Boss 14, a huge fight will be erupted between contestants Rubina Dilaik and Sonali Phogat wherein the latter would be seen hurling abuses at the former. Rubina gets offended at the abusive language being used by Sonali for a contestant whom she claimed to have destroyed her name. Meanwhile, contestants will be called out by Bigg Boss for breaking rules during the captaincy tasks. Bigg Boss announces that now there won't be any immunity and captaincy task and the housemates will have to earn their own food and groceries.

Bigg Boss 14 January 15 LIVE UPDATES: