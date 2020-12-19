Bigg Boss 14: Is Arshi about to leave show? Promo shows Salman Khan slamming her for speaking about Vikas' mom

Image Source : TWITTER/COLORTV Salman Khan slams Arshi for speaking about Vikas's mom

Is challenger Arshi Khan about to leave Bigg Boss 14 house? The promo dropped by the makers of an upcoming episode seems to suggest so. Earlier this week, Arshi had a major fallout with Vikas Gupta. In the video, show's host Salman Khan is seen elaborately reprimanding Arshi over her fight with Vikas and other incidents happened in the house over the week, following which she announces that she is "leaving this show".

In the fight with Vikas, Arshi said "a person who doesn't respect his own mother has no right to comment on how others behave with their parents."

Listening to this Vikas lost his calm and pushed Arshi. The duo later indulged in a heated argument. Their argument escalated to an extent where Vikas literally pushed Arshi into the swimming pool.

Although Vikas was evicted from the show for resorting to physical onslaught. But, Salman Khan has once again decided to bring up this topic on tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar episode. In the promo, Salman can be seen telling her that if someone would have talked about his mother, maybe he would have done the same thing as Vikas.

"Arshi Vikas ki maa par gayi, meri maa ke uppar koi jata to mai bhi shayad yahi krta," the actor told Arshi.

Arshi, on the other hand, tried to defend herself by saying that she never spoke ill about Vikas' mother. "mene unki maa ke liye koi galat illfaz istemaal nhi kiye." In support of Vikas, Salman said: "Agar koi mere ma-baap ke baare mein bolta, shayad main bhi waise hi behave karta."

Later, Rubina Dilaik will be seen mentioning about Arshi making demeaning comments about her husband and contestant Abhinav Shukla. Reacting to it, Arshi said: "Chup rehna Rubina Dilaik" As she was yelling, Salman asked Arshi not to misbehave on the show. "Badtameezi se mere saamne baat kare na," Salman added.

Following which, Arshi will be seen threatening to leave the show. In the clip, Arshi is seen getting up and saying, "I am leaving this show".

Dropping the promo, ColorsTV wrote "@Arshikofficial_ ke maa waale comment aur battameezi pe aaya @BeingSalmanKhan ko gussa. Dekhiye #WeekendKaVaar aaj raat 9 baje, #Colors par.