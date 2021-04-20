Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARAGURPAL Bigg Boss 14 fame Sara Gurpal tests positive for COVID-19, says 'It's going crazy'

A lot of celebs are coming under the radar of the second wave of COVID-19 that has hit the country. From the past few days, we've been witnessing social media announcements of the positive reports of our favourite stars despite taking all the precautions and even vaccines. One amongst those is Punjabi actress and former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sara Gurpal. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared her health update and informed fans that she is currently isolating and taking care of herself. Not only this but she even asked everyone who came in her contact recently to get themselves tested. Sara's post also explained the gravity of the situation as she captioned it as, "It’s going crazy !"

In her tweet, Sara had written, "Just tested positive for #coronavirus Taking care of myself ! #isolated I request you guys to take proper care and if you have met me recently then please get yourself checked. #CoronavirusPandemic."

Have a look at the same here:

As soon as she shared the same, a lot of comments started pouring in from fans as well as her counterparts. Guru Randhawa wrote, "Stay strong, get well soon" while singer Armaan Bedil commented, "Take care Sara." Kuljinder Singh Sidhu also commented and wrote "Take care Sara, you can easily defeat this bl**dy flu."

Not just them but even many others including-- singers, Kaur B, Jaz Dhami and Rajat Nagpal, actor Dheeraj Kumar, former beauty queen and model Shweta Sekhon also sent her their get well soon wishes.

On the professional front, Sara was last seen in B Praak's song 'Koi Hor.' She will be seen in the upcoming film 'Shavan Ni Girdhari La' directed by Baljit Singh Deo and featuring Gippy Grewal.