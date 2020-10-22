Thursday, October 22, 2020
     
  5. Bigg Boss 14 Episode 15 Oct 22 Live Updates: Pavitra and Eijaz continue to fight, Jaan plots against Nikki
In tonight's Bigg Boss episode, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nishant Singh Malkhani are going to 'go against' their friends and teammates Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya. in the fight to win the captaincy race.

New Delhi Updated on: October 22, 2020 23:00 IST
A nasty fight between the sanchalaks of the captaincy task  Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia will take place in tonight's Bigg Boss 14 episode.  Eijaz approaches Pavitra and confronts her about nominations. “Mujhe nominate karogi, mere bhi emotions hain” to which Pavitra recalls a recent incident and tells him. “Saamne se aayi thi, emotions ke saath aayi thi, tumne khilwaad kiya tha”. Meanwhile, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nishant Singh Malkhani are going to 'go against' their friends and teammates Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya. in the fight to win the captaincy race.

Here are the LIVE Updates for Bigg Boss 14 Episode 15 Oct 22

  • Oct 22, 2020 10:57 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    In the third round of the task, Rahul and Rubina, who have one another's doll, refuse to come out of the doll house.

  • Oct 22, 2020 10:54 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Nikki is disheartened that all her friends Jaan, Nishant and Rahul are against her. She is seen crying and, Pavitra tries to consoles her.

  • Oct 22, 2020 10:52 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Nikki out of captaincy race

    In the second round of the race, Nikki gets out. After much deliberation, the sanchalaks declare that Nikki is out of the captaincy race. 

  • Oct 22, 2020 10:36 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Abhinav and Jasmin out of captaincy race!

    Bigg Boss reminds the sanchalaks that the final decision rests on them. Bigg Boss asks Pavitra and Eijaz Khan for the last time but since they don't come to a mutual decision, Bigg Boss announces that both Jasmin and Abhinav are out of the captaincy race.

  • Oct 22, 2020 10:29 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Nikki tries to calm the situation

    While Nikki Tamboli tries to calm them down, Eijaz and Pavitra don't pay any heed and dig old graves forgetting they're sanchalaks.

  • Oct 22, 2020 10:25 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Sanchalaks continue to disagree!

    The argument only escalates, with both Pavitra and Eijaz screaming at the top of their voices at each other.

  • Oct 22, 2020 10:22 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Jaan and Nishant plot against Nikki

    Jaan advises Nishant to play smart and wise, as he indirectly points out at double-crossing Nikki and Rahul for their good. Jaan suggests Nishant to play with Nikki and Rahul during the task, but turn the tables during the final round, as they will be the deciding factor for captaincy. 

  • Oct 22, 2020 10:17 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Eijaz gets furious over Pavitra nominating him previously and then trying to form a 'fake bond', Pavitra defends herself saying she had apologized for the same. 

  • Oct 22, 2020 10:16 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan’s verbal spat cotinues!

    The sachalaks of the captaincy task Pavitra and Eijaz continue to lock horns with each other for hurting emotions during nominations.

